AmeriCorps Announces Funding Opportunity for Tribal Communities

Funds will support tribal-serving organizations that offer older adult volunteer programs

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, DC— AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced today the 2023 AmeriCorps Seniors Native Nations and Indigenous Elders Senior Demonstration Program funding opportunity. Organizations that focus on serving Indigenous communities, Native Hawaiians and/or Indigenous Islanders and engage older adults in volunteerism are eligible to apply, including federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native Nations, higher education institutions, state, local or territorial governments and nonprofit, faith-based or State-recognized tribal organizations.

The 2023 notice of funding opportunity is unrestricted. Sample programs could include those that:

promote the preservation and teaching of Native and Indigenous languages and cultural practices;

provide social, economic and educational services to tribal nations and Indigenous people both on and off reservation lands;

advance equity in areas such as food sovereignty, climate change and conservation and mental health services;

provide veterans and military families, caregivers and survivors' quality of life; and

create workforce pathways for older adults, including deliberate training, certifications and hiring preferences.

The three-year operating grants which will engage AmeriCorps Seniors program volunteers in programs that implement evidence-based solutions to address identified community needs include an optional six-month planning period.

“We're excited to help tribal communities address their immediate needs through AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer programs,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “This funding opportunity is part of AmeriCorps Seniors’ efforts to reduce barriers to service, grow our investment in Indian Country and increase our collaboration, capacity and expertise in tribal communities.”

The application deadline is Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. AmeriCorps expects to notify successful applicants by June 30, 2023. Read more details about the grant criteria and technical assistance opportunities, including how to submit an application.

AmeriCorps has a long commitment of supporting American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and tribal organizations, partnering to address the critical issues unique to their communities, and leveraging the culture of service that has existed in tribal communities for generations. This investment is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s larger commitment to create lasting change in Indian Country by strengthening tribal communities through education and economic development.

Volunteers in AmeriCorps Seniors programs serve in all 50 states and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. AmeriCorps invests locally to meet some of the most pressing needs of communities, advance civic engagement and empower individuals across the generations to improve lives and communities throughout the country.

