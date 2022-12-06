Elite Capital & Co. Published the Joint Report with its Holding Company on their Delegation Visit to the City of NEOM

The delegation of Deals Secure Group Holding Co. and Elite Capital & Co. with Eng. Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM City, and senior management member

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. George Matharu, CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. and its holding company Deals Secure Group Holding Company released a joint report about their delegation visit to NEOM City last week.

“The visit to the city of NEOM in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was positive because as much as we were happy with the initial results of the meeting, we witnessed the extraordinary development and progress of this project, which ranks as one of the key global projects around the world,” George Matharu said.

NEOM is not a project, but building an entire independent economy. It is a city being built in Tabuk Province in northwestern Saudi Arabia. It is planned to incorporate smart city technologies and function as a tourist destination. The site is north of the Red Sea, east of Egypt across the Gulf of Aqaba, and south of Jordan. It is planned to cover a total area of 26,500 km2, extending 460 kilometers along the coast of the Red Sea.

The project has an estimated cost of $500 Billion. On January 29, 2019, Saudi Arabia announced that it had set up a closed joint-stock company named NEOM. The aim of this company, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (the Saudi sovereign wealth fund), is to develop the economic zone of NEOM, and the project is planned to be totally powered by renewable energy sources.

Mr. George Matharu, MBA, concluded his statement by saying, “Working with a great organisation like NEOM, especially with its open-minded and practical management, will be a pleasure. We look forward to discussing and implementing our finance and technology offerings, which are fully aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

https://ec.uk.com/london/2022/12/05/joint-report-ds-ecc

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y 4JS
United Kingdom
+44 20 3709 5060
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

