Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,348 in the last 365 days.

RIDOH and DEM Recommend Lifting Restrictions for Blue-green Algae in Georgiaville Pond, Blackamore Pond, and Larkin Pond

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) recommend lifting the advisory restricting recreational activities at Georgiaville Pond in Smithfield, Blackamore Pond in Cranston, and Larkin Pond in South Kingstown. The advisory related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, and associated toxins.

Recent consecutive surveys by DEM and sample analysis conducted by RIDOH's State Health Laboratories confirmed that blue-green algae has been at acceptably low levels and that cyanotoxins are not present in detectable concentrations at Georgiaville Pond. These findings meet state guidelines to support lifting the advisory.

Blue-green algae are generally less active as seasonal changes reduce light and temperature in the winter. As the blue-green algae monitoring season ends due to this naturally reduced activity and less recreational contact with waters, DEM is conducting visual surveys to determine if blue-green algae has diminished at all lakes/ponds with active advisories. Blackamore Pond and Larkin Pond met the visual threshold this week to lift the advisory. All other ponds with current advisories remain with visual evidence of blue-green algae.

Regardless of season, the public is reminded to avoid contact with any body of water that is bright green or has a dense, floating scum. Blue-green algae blooms may also look like green paint or thick pea soup.

For more information and a list of active and historical advisories, visit www.dem.ri.gov/bluegreen. Send reports of suspected blue-green algae blooms, along with photographs, if possible, to DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov.

You just read:

RIDOH and DEM Recommend Lifting Restrictions for Blue-green Algae in Georgiaville Pond, Blackamore Pond, and Larkin Pond

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.