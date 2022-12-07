Ethisphere’s Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) Adds 35 Members and Announces New Research and Resources

Growth in Global Community Highlights the Interest Among Leading Organizations in Collaborating to Define Best Practices and Advance Business Integrity

PHOENIX, U.S., UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices, announced today the addition of 35 member organizations to the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance™ (BELA), a global community of governance, ethics, and compliance leaders collaborating to drive best practices. The BELA community now includes more than 390 member organizations.

“The continued growth of the BELA community is a true reflection of the vibrancy, diversity, and engagement of our members. These leaders are dedicated to integrity and addressing some of the toughest – and rewarding – challenges faced by ethics, compliance, and governance teams,” said Kevin McCormack, Executive Vice President, and Executive Director, BELA. “The generosity of the BELA community in its knowledge and practice-sharing across multiple disciplines is second to none, and the growth has only accelerated actionable data now available through The Sphere, premium resources, peer-led roundtables and working groups, and some of the most forward-thinking Summits and forums in our category. We are delighted to welcome these new members to the BELA community and look forward to the role each has in shaping the dialogue and pursing integrity excellence through the collective works of this community.”

“Our membership in BELA is a testament to our commitment to building on our legacy of integrity,” said Cari Gallman, Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We are looking forward to collaborating with and learning from our peers who are also setting a high bar for corporate ethics.”

“Integrating initiatives such as BELA is a reflection of the commitment we have to strengthening the ethical culture that we have promoted since the first day of GeoPark, twenty years ago,” said Andres Ocampo, CEO, GeoPark. “With the guidance we will get from this Alliance, we will further strengthen our ethical business conduct and compliance program to continue creating real and lasting value for all our stakeholders.”

BELA’s newest member companies include:

• Aleatica

• Astellas

• Bain Capital

• Baylor Scott & White Health

• bioMérieux

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Ceridian

• Deere & Company

• DirecTV

• DXC Technology

• FactSet Research Systems

• Fiserv

• GeoPark

• Grupo Coppel

• HCL Technologies

• Health Carousel

• Hormel Foods

• Indivior

• JBS USA

• Juniper Networks

• Komatsu America Corp.

• McKesson Corporation

• NEOM, Inc.

• Premera Blue Cross

• PwC

• Puget Sound Energy

• SACHEM, Inc.

• Securian Financial

• ServiceNow

• Signet Jewelers

• Sims Group USA

• Stanley Black & Decker

• The Timken Company

• TransCanada Pipelines

Latest Research and Insights

BELA members receive enterprise-wide access to the BELA Member Hub—a premier repository of more than a thousand resources featuring examples of work, presentations, and research provided by BELA companies, exclusive data from Ethisphere’s unparalleled data set, program benchmarking, and expert reports, event sessions and other insights.

The most recent releases from the BELA community include reports from working groups, such as Understanding Cyber Threat Prevention & Response: A Compliance Leader’s Guide and Measuring Real Impact: Benchmarks for “Best in Class” Compliance Training. Several masterclasses were also released, covering how to build an ethical culture, and best practices for disclosures. Additionally, a range of companies provided examples of program materials: Xerox shared their Non-Retaliation Policy, Medtronic shared six resources around supporting employees and Speak Up, Booz Allen Hamilton shared their Ethics & Compliance Journey of Transparency, and Mahindra shared their refreshed Code of Conduct, among other contributions.

Members can also access resources designed to help guide program improvement. A sample of new resources include: Best Practices in Disclosures: Conflicts of Interest and Gifts & Entertainment; Creating an Ethics & Compliance Communications Plan; Essential Elements for Creating a Compliance Training Plan; and Guidance on ESG Goal Setting: From Pledges to Progress

On-Demand Access to the ESG Forum and Global Event Sessions

In addition to access to exclusive data, reports, and roundtables, members also enjoy opportunities to participate in Ethisphere’s global events and view sessions on-demand. New sessions from the 2022 ESG Forum cover topics ranging from engaging with stakeholders on ESG, how peer organizations are measuring and reporting on KPIs, and using frameworks and standards, to where ESG is heading and the impact on programs. Members can also view sessions from the Europe Ethics and Compliance Forum, South Asia Ethics Forum, and the Asia Pacific Forum.

To request guest access to the BELA Member Hub, visit https://bela.ethisphere.com/request-access/

BELA South Asia Magazine

This year marks five years since the launch of the BELA South Asia Chapter, Ethisphere’s key conduit to engaging companies interested in improving business integrity across the South Asia region. The latest BELA South Asia magazine is a testament to the work of the community’s engagement and shared expertise. It features insights from Founding Members and Integrity Partners of the Chapter: 3M, Accenture, Bayer AG, Dell, GE Digital, Mahindra, Pfizer, Tata Steel, and more: https://magazine.ethisphere.com/bela-sa-november-2022/

About BELA

Founded by Ethisphere, the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) is a globally recognized organization of leading companies collaborating to share best practices in governance, risk management, compliance, and ethics. BELA’s membership has since grown to a global community of companies that recognize the inherent value of promoting ethical leadership and a world-class compliance culture. Learn more about BELA by visiting http://bela.ethisphere.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com