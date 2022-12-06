Submit Release
Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 7, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced today that Virtu CEO, Douglas A. Cifu will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. ET. The event will be available live and in replay via webcast on the investor relations section of Virtu’s website at http://ir.virtu.com/.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations
Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com                         


Primary Logo

