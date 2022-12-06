Submit Release
A Star-Studded Event, Launch Party & Gala For the New Marilyn Monroe Perfume - "FOREVER MARILYN"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
*****EXCLUSIVE INVITATION******
The Marilyn Monroe Family Foundation Presents
'FOREVER MARILYN' – A New Era of Beauty™
Legacy Perfume Collection │ Launch Party and Gala

WHO: FILM & TV STARS including Old Hollywood Glam
WHEN: SUNDAY DECEMBER 11TH, 2022
WHERE: WESTGATE HOTEL BALLROOM
OFFICIAL CHARITY: THE MARILYN MONROE FOUNDATION

Las Vegas, NV –Please join us to celebrate the launch of 'FOREVER MARILYN' a new perfume collection that was the life-long dream of the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe. This amazing and timeless fragrance is presented by JRP Collection Paris (Julian Elmeshali brands) with Bernice Miracle Baker, sister of Marilyn Monroe. FOREVER MARILYN is a vegan fragrance and cosmetic collection made in honor of Marilyn Monroe, her legacy, and the beauty and elegance of her era. Come celebrate Marilyn's dream 64 years in the making!

This black-tie affair features an elegant dinner with passed hors d'oeuvres, wine, and champagne. Glamorous fashion show by Sigal Benabou featuring beautiful models dressed like Marilyn Monroe in custom couture designed by Briquelle of Beverly Hills, plus live entertainment, music, and dancing. Our spectacular gala auction will offer famous Marilyn Monroe portraits, old Hollywood glam, sports jerseys and memorabilia autographed by some of your favorite celebrities and athletes.

Special tribute performances in honor of Marilyn Monroe by songstress Alexandra King and Lexa Paige.

Invited Celebrity guests include Nicholas Cage, Taylor Armstrong, Kate Linder, La Toya Jackson, Floyd
Mayweather and others.

Celebrity Guests and selected Elite Media will receive gift bags with FOREVER MARILYN perfume.

ABOUT THE MARILYN MONROE FAMILY FOUNDATION:
Although little known, Marilyn was in the foster care system at a very young age and she always had a desire to support youth in the system. The Marilyn Monroe foundation was established by her family and the Paris-based JRP collection to realize Marilyn's passionate cause: To support the wellbeing and future endeavors of at-risk youth in foster care, especially as they age out of the system.


Press Check-In: 5:00 PM
Arrivals: 5:45 PM
Location: Westgate Hotel Ballroom
3000 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89109

All Media and Press contact Charmaine Blake
Charmaine Blake PR
(310) 926-5864
www.charmaineprfirm.com
charmaine@charmaineprfirm.com

Charmaine Blake
Charmaine Blake PR Firm
email us here

