12/06/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Plans To Appoint Adam Joseph as Communications Director at Start of Second Term

Anthony Anthony to Transition Into Role as Special Advisor to the Governor

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is planning to appoint Adam Joseph as communications director for the Office of the Governor when he begins his second term in office early next year. Joseph will succeed Anthony Anthony, who intends to transition into a different role within the office as special advisor to the governor.

“Anthony has been an invaluable member of our team throughout these last couple of years, and I appreciate his dedicated commitment to ensuring that our office is strategically positioned to best serve the people of Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “These roles require a large amount of time and energy, and Anthony has always been ready and eager to go above and beyond, whether it’s leading within our administration or collaborating with our external partners. I’ve gotten to know Adam over these last four years through his work on behalf of the lieutenant governor and I am confident that he has the experience and talent to hit the ground running in this new position when our administration’s second term starts next year.”

Joseph has served as chief of staff for the Office of the Lt. Governor throughout the duration of the Lamont-Bysiewicz administration’s first four-year term, which began on January 9, 2019. In this role, he has overseen the office’s strategic planning, communications, policy, legislative matters, and operations. From 2011 to 2019, he served as communications director for Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney and the Connecticut Senate Democratic Caucus. Before that, he was communications director and legislative director for New Haven Mayor John DeStefano, Jr., and deputy director of communications for then-Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz. He began his career working in the New York State Senate. Joseph is a graduate of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Governor Lamont is set to receive the oath of office and begin his second term on January 4, 2023.