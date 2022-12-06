Dentists Vote ProSites as Top Dental Website Design and Online Marketing Provider

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Dentaltown announced that ProSites won the 2022 Townie Choice Award for dental website design and services. This is the fourth time ProSites has won this award, cementing the company as the top provider of website design and online marketing for dentists looking to grow their practice and increase revenue.

For two decades, over 100,000 dentists have been voting to decide the winners of the Townie Choice Awards. These awards are a comprehensive list of each year's most recommended dental products and services. The winners are viewed by dentists as the most reliable and reputable in the industry.

Since 2003, ProSites has helped over 7,500 dentists grow their practice through comprehensive online marketing solutions including dental website design, search engine optimization, social media management, and pay-per-click advertising.

ProSites is known for helping dentists grow their practices with one of the most robust suites of digital marketing and communication solutions on the market. Their excellent customer service and ability to deliver measurable practice growth sets them apart from competitors. Additionally, whereas traditional marketing focuses solely on attracting new patients, ProSites offers a more holistic approach that pairs patient acquisition with ongoing engagement to increase recare services, improve overall patient care, and nurture a lifelong patient relationship.

In 2022, ProSites took steps to continue to provide best-in-class marketing and communication solutions to their clients. With the help of valuable customer feedback and industry research, the company expanded their offerings to include new website design choices, updated SEO offerings, efficiency tools, practice insights, and more.

"I'm so proud of our Products and Services teams for what they've put out into the market this year," says Tiffany Isbell, VP of Brand and Content Marketing at ProSites. "We want to help doctors streamline their practices, and the innovation our team has shown in making these tools more accessible and user-friendly to practices of all different shapes and sizes has been so inspiring."

All of this is why ProSites has so many loyal customers and continues to lead the industry as the top provider of dental websites and digital marketing. Long-time ProSites client Laura Ruscio from Reading, MA shares, "I have been in this industry for 30+ years, and ProSites is so much better than the other dental website providers." ProSites puts their customers first, and the company's dedication to providing the latest technology and unparalleled customer service has led to ProSites being awarded its fourth Townie Choice Award.

ProSites delivers innovative website design and digital marketing solutions to help dental and medical professionals build patient trust and improve patient care. The ProSites comprehensive suite of solutions includes ready-to-go and custom website design, search engine marketing, social media management, automated patient communications, and pay-per-click services. ProSites is trusted by over 7,500 dental practices and endorsed by 15 state dental associations.

Learn more about ProSites by visiting https://www.prosites.com or calling (888) 932-3644.

