Death of an inmate from Federal Training Centre

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 3, 2022, Michel Ste-Marie, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of five years and five months for felony offenses committed for the benefit of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit a criminal act, laundering proceeds of crime and offences related to provincial statutes.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the coroner be notified.

