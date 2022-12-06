Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,246 in the last 365 days.

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Reaches Milestone of 280 Asset Managers Offered Through its Model Marketplace

Davidson Investment Advisors, Hotchkis & Wiley, Lyrical Asset Management, and Oak Ridge Investments Are the Most Recent Firms to Add Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), announced 8 strategies have joined the SMArtX platform, offered by four leading asset management firms. The additions bring the total number of strategies to 1,111 from 280 of the world's leading asset managers.

Davidson Investment Advisors, Lyrical Asset Management, and Oak Ridge Investments are new to the SMArtX platform, adding a combined seven strategies, while Hotchkis & Wiley added their International Value ADR strategy.

"SMArtX is proud to round out another year of deepening the pool of investment managers on its UMA platform," said Evan Rapoport, Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "While the broad markets have come off their October lows, there are still significant tax harvesting opportunities that can be maximized through tax harvesting technology and a platform with a breadth of options for reallocating capital as we go into 2023."

The full list of new strategies includes:

  • Davidson Investment Advisors
    • Multi-Cap Equity
    • Equity Income
    • Intermediate Taxable Fixed Income
    • Intermediate Municipal Fixed Income
  • Hotchkis & Wiley
  • Lyrical Asset Management
    • LAM U.S. Value Equity - CS
  • Oak Ridge Investments
    • All Cap Growth
    • Large Cap Growth

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"The chaotic economic and geo-political environment has widened market inefficiencies and created investment opportunities across the globe," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX. "By enabling access to over 1,100 strategies with the click of a button, SMArtX provides advisors some of the tools to take advantage of these opportunities across locations and asset classes in a seamless, hyper-efficient way."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP').  SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts.   SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution.  SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartx-advisory-solutions-reaches-milestone-of-280-asset-managers-offered-through-its-model-marketplace-301696043.html

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

You just read:

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Reaches Milestone of 280 Asset Managers Offered Through its Model Marketplace

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.