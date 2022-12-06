Fairway Consulting Group’s Dan Gold to Mentor Life Science Entrepreneurs through the Center for Biotechnology at Stony Brook University

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Consulting Group (FCG), a leading recruiting firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries, announced its president, Dan Gold, is acting as a mentor and advisor to life science entrepreneurs through the Long Island BioMentor Initiative (LIBMI) program.



LIBMI was developed in an alliance between the Center for Biotechnology at Stony Brook University, Accelerate Long Island, and MIT’s Venture Mentoring Service . This successful model, used by leading organizations worldwide, employs a team mentoring approach that is guided by a statement of principles to ensure confidentiality and a conflict-free environment.

“The Center for Biotechnology at Stony Brook University provides gold-standard programs to life science entrepreneurs. Having access to seasoned mentors who can provide actionable guidance and support can have an immeasurable impact on success,” said Dan Gold, president of Fairway Consulting Group. “Having been in the life science field for over 20 years, and having scaled my own business over the last eight years, it is rewarding to share my knowledge. I encourage other experienced life science business professionals to get involved, and for motivated bioentrepreneurs to apply if they are interested in mentorship.”

Currently Gold is mentoring several life science entrepreneurs, as part of the program that currently has 30 entrepreneurs enrolled.

“I’m delighted to welcome Dan as a LIBMI mentor. His expertise in building biotech teams is very relevant to our life science entrepreneurs as they develop and execute their business strategy,” said Diane Fabel, director of operations at the Center of Biotechnology.

LIBMI mentors come from diverse backgrounds and are carefully selected based on their expertise in a broad array of areas relevant to life sciences technology development and commercialization. These areas include executive management, entrepreneurship, regulatory affairs, and fundraising to name just a few. Ongoing support of the program is provided by the Center for Biotechnology at Stony Brook University.

About Fairway Consulting Group

Fairway Consulting Group (FCG) is a leading recruiting firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries for over 20 years. With a team that is highly specialized and well-networked in the life sciences sector, FCG’s proven methodology offers timely searches resulting in superior candidates and successful placements. The commercial operations and R&D search teams, headquartered in New York, recruit domestic and international top-tier talent for clients across North America and Europe and have proven their value on some of the most important search assignments and company expansions in the industry. FCG has been recognized and ranked by Forbes as one of the top search firms in America, and by Hunt Scanlon as one of the top 50 global firms in the healthcare domain.