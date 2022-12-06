Roasted Coffee Bean Market will valued to USD 61.06 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.3%% till 2029 : GreyViews

Roasted Coffee Bean Market Size By Type (Coffee Pads & Pods, Whole Coffee Beans, and Ground Coffee Beans), By Application (Cafes & Bars, Hotel & Restaurants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Roasted Coffee Beans market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Roasted Coffee Beans market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, application, distribution channel, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Roasted Coffee Beans market are Koninklijke Douwe EgbertsV., The J.M. Smucker Co, Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., J. Heinz Company Brands LLC, Ajinomoto AGF, Inc., Bewley's, Nestlé, Folgers Coffee, Graffeo Coffee Roasting, Luigi Lavazza SPA, Haco Asia Pacific, Fresh Roasted Coffee, LLC and, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Roasted Coffee Beans market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

One of the hot beverages that are most frequently consumed worldwide is coffee-related items. The physical and chemical features of coffee beans are changed during roasting to create roasted coffees, which have a distinctive flavor of the coffee. Ground coffee has a deeper flavor than instant coffee, which has no fillers or additives. The major players worldwide are concentrating on creating caffeine-based products with appetite suppressants. The global roast and ground coffee market is expanding as consumers everywhere become more aware of the availability of sophisticated coffee percolators. Additionally, the global roast and ground coffee market is expanding because of the rising demand for caffeoyl products among young consumers. The International Coffee Council reports a shift in consumer preference in South and East Asia toward using fresh coffee. Over the course of the projection period, it is predicted that the market will expand due to the rising demand for fresh coffee. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the projection period, the growing café culture trend and the expansion of coffee shop chains would fuel market expansion. The retail industry's expansion and rising disposable income are projected to fuel the home coffee roaster market's rise.

Scope of Roasted Coffee Beans Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Koninklijke Douwe EgbertsV., The J.M. Smucker Co, Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., J. Heinz Company Brands LLC, Ajinomoto AGF, Inc., Bewley's, Nestlé, Folgers Coffee, Graffeo Coffee Roasting, Luigi Lavazza SPA, Haco Asia Pacific, Fresh Roasted Coffee, LLC and, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Ground Coffee Beans segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment is coffee pads & pods, whole coffee beans, and ground coffee beans. The ground coffee beans segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to their simplicity in storage and consumption, ground coffee beans are the world's most often consumed roast coffee. They are widely available at neighborhood stores. Ground coffee beans are popular because they contain strong antioxidant qualities that are vital for optimum health.

The cafes & bars segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application includes cafes & bars, hotels & restaurants, and others. The cafes & bars segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The category's expansion is anticipated to be aided by the rising number of café chains in the Asia Pacific and the region's expanding café and bar culture. Globally widespread large-scale coffee shop chains like Starbucks, Dunkin', and Tim Hortons are another factor in the segment's expansion. The industry is expected to experience considerable development prospects due to the millennial generation's increased preference for cafes and bars.

The offline segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes offline and online. The offline segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and retail establishments are examples of offline channels. The section consists of organized retail channels, which are better at serving customers and offering more customer-focused items by selling them directly to end users. The established distribution channels in North America and Europe also provide further assistance for the segmental revenue.

For more information about Roasted Coffee Beans Market Infographics

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Roasted Coffee Beans include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The Europe region witnessed a major share. The main contributors to the region's large proportion are developed nations like Germany, the U.K., and France. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that rising per capita income, changing coffee trends, and rising coffee consumption will boost the regional market. Switzerland, Spain, Poland, and the Netherlands are further significant European roast coffee bean exporters. The top coffee-consuming nations in 2019 are those in Europe, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and Belgium. Higher market share is due to higher fresh coffee consumption and numerous small and medium roasters in European nations. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth during the predicted period. In developed nations like China, Japan, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and South Korea, roasted coffee consumption is rising. Additionally, the region's youth and millennials are becoming more interested in coffee and ready-to-drink beverages, indicating robust development in the near term.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's roasted coffee bean market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2029.

In Germany, the advent of western culture increased the demand for coffee. According to the German Coffee Association, Germany's per-capita consumption of coffee was roughly 169 liters in 2021, which is a rapid increase when compared to other nations across the world. In 2021, Germany exported over 255 tons of coffee worldwide. In the country, every fifth cup of coffee drank is at outside eateries because more and more young people are emulating western culture and preferring coffee which boosts the demand for roasted coffee beans.

China

China roasted coffee beans’ market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2029. The market is being driven by increased disposable incomes, particularly in urban areas. Additionally, China's enormous pool of affordable and competent employees allows the nation to sell its goods on the worldwide market at extremely competitive prices, which increases regional product demand.

India

India's roasted coffee bean market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029. The region is anticipated to experience significant product demand due to the growing population, increased consumer spending, and rising flavored coffee consumption. Because there are more retail locations in India, Asia Pacific is predicted to have promising growth potential for the industry.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the growing preference of consumers for high-quality and specialized coffee products.

