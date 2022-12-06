USPA prepares ship security officers in advance of the Miami International Boat Show

Maritime Security Miami (superyacht protection)

As the Miami International Boat Show approaches, USPA Nationwide Security is preparing to receive an influx of maritime security requests

In order to maintain maritime security in Miami ports, professional control mechanisms are required. ” — Brian Fitzgibbons, VP of USPA

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is the result of the merging of the Miami International Boat Show and the Miami Yacht Show that the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show has become the world's largest boat and yacht show. It does not matter whether you are searching for kayaks, superyachts, or the latest aquatic innovations, you will find them all at this site.

The on-land portion of the event will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center and Pride Park. The show's in-water components will take place at IGY Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens, One Herald Plaza, Museum Park Marina, and Sea Isle Marina.

For Art Basel, USPA provided Titanium Service (VIP Security) at various locations, including private events containing A-list attendees at the Yves Saint Laurent gallery and VIP afterparties. Marinas have taken center stage as the Miami International Boat Show approaches in February.

It is not as simple as sending security officers to guard our clients' yachts and marinas. USPA Vice President Brian Fitzgibbons explains that "The advance work we put in takes months of planning and intelligence." He is referring to the preliminary stages of risk assessments, open-source intelligence, and liaison with local law enforcement marine units and the United States Coast Guard.

Fitzgibbons believes that Miami, a major seaport and transportation hub in the state of Florida, poses a major maritime security threat. Various companies also store millions of containers there. The port is one of the largest in the country.

In order to maintain maritime security, professional control mechanisms are required. According to Fitzgibbons, ship security officers are responsible for monitoring suspicious behavior and working closely with local law enforcement authorities. As well as monitoring boats and marinas, they assess cargo before boarding cruise ships.

USPA Nationwide Security has provided superyacht security in Miami and maritime protection throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and parts of Africa since 2005. A team of military veterans and special operators with extensive experience in amphibious operations will be on hand at the Miami International Boat Show.