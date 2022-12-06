Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards Join Jane Fonda in DC for Fire Drill Friday Rally to Call Attention to the Climate Crisis

Pledge to REFUSE single use plastics Single-Use Plastic kills baby sea turtles With 898 pieces of plastic in it's stomach, there was no room for nourishing food, and they starve

Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards joined Jane Fonda and non-profits from around the country to address the climate crisis impact on sea turtles in Wash DC

There may be days when I can't help an animal in need, but the day will never come that I won't try.” — Paul Oxton

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local non-profit organization, Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards joined Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Friday Event at the US Capital on December 2nd to sound the alarm for the climate change emergency.

By special invitation from Jane Fonda and her Fire Drill Friday Team, Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards joined environmentally focused non-profits from around the country at Freedom Plaza In Washington DC for a rally on Friday, December 2 to draw attention to the climate change crisis. The Fire Drill Friday Rally was the first in-person rally in almost three years.

The Coastal Stewards brought attention to the devastating impact single use plastic is having on threatened and endangered sea turtles. The team shared heart-breaking evidence of how sea turtle hatchlings are inundated with single-use plastic and it is the majority of what they consume; filing their stomachs with undigestible materials, and leading to starvation and/or mortal injuries to their digestive organs. Now more than ever, communities and individuals are encouraged to REFUSE single-use plastics.

The December 2nd Fire Drill Friday event renewed the goal of bringing together activists, community advocates, environmentalists and celebrities to call attention to the dangers of climate change. From the podium, Ms. Fonda provided a special mention of Coastal Stewards presence at the event. The principal message of the Rally was a demand to President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency and demand that Congress reject Senator Joe Manchin’s “Dirty Deal.”

The Coastal Stewards team shared detailed information about how climate change is devastating the sea turtle population that is central to the organization’s mission to inspire coastal stewardship.

Through its work rescuing, rehabilitating, researching and releasing sea turtles, Coastal Stewards invites the S. Florida community to help protect and sustain our coastline. For more information on Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards and join the team, visit the website: https://gumbolimbo.org.

