Police remove a dead body found underneath Fiu Bridge in Malaita Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Auki in Malaita Province have removed a dead body found underneath Fiu Bridge in Central Kwara’ae this morning (6 December 2022).

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent Leslie Kili says, “It is confirmed that the dead body is of male adult person in his 30s or 40s.”

Superintendent Kili says, “Police believed that it was a suspicious death because the deceased had swelled on his face and at the back of his head.”

PPC Kili says, “The deceased was identified by his relatives from Fulikaomae Village in Auki Langa Langa. The deceased is currently at Kilufi Hospital morgue for post mortem that will form part of the police investigation.”

PPC Kili says, “The deceased spent last weekend with his relatives at Kilusakwalo Village to watch the World Cup 2022. He was last seen at Kilusakwalo on the evening on 3 December 2022.

Mr. Kili says, “A death inquiry has been established and currently the investigation into the suspicious incident is continuing.”

“My condolences to the immediate family of the deceased during the great sadness and the loss of their loved one,” says PPC Kili.

Police are appealing to anyone in and around the area that may have any information related to the death and come forward to assist police.

