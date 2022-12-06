VVNT Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Vivint Smart Home to NRG Energy

/EIN News/ -- MONSEY, N.Y., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) (“Vivint”) acted in the best interests of Vivint shareholders in approving the sale of Vivint to NRG Energy, Inc. (“NRG”) for $12.00 per share in cash.



Why is there an investigation?

On December 6, 2022, Vivint announced that it had agreed to be acquired by NRG for $12.00 per share in cash. The agreement has been approved by the Vivint board of directors (“Board”).

Our investigation concerns whether Vivint’s Board acted in the best interests of Vivint shareholders in approving the sale, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Vivint shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

