VOLTERRA Motors Appoints Multiple Key, International Dealer Partnerships to Distribute Electric Powersports Vehicles Across the World

VOLTERRA is launching a sophisticated, eco-friendly line-up of electric powersports vehicles, including crossovers, youth dirt bikes, and ATVs. Following successful signing of dealer distribution agreements across the United States in recent months, similar partnerships are now being established around the world. International distribution agreements have been signed in Israel, Turkey, Greece, United Kingdom, and Ireland.

“We have a mission to transition the powersports market towards greener alternatives while at the same time providing riding sensations and safety features comparable to those available on internal combustion engine vehicles,” said Jose Villegas, Chief Executive Officer of VOLTERRA. “We are thrilled that such an esteemed group of international distributors have now joined us in this mission, and we look forward to sharing our products with customers around the world.”

In addition to the distribution and sale of our products, all distributors will have access to a wide range of services and support from the Company, including online ERP, CRM, and DMS software, a B2B distributor portal with full functionality, online electronic parts fiches and warranty processing, sales and technical training and certification, online and phone technical support, marketing support among multiple other offerings. This robust support program highlights VOLTERRA’s commitment to optimizing the distributor experience and supporting these organizations as key stakeholders in the powersports industry.

About VOLTERRA Motors

VOLTERRA Motors was founded through a spin out of UM Motorcycles by Jose Villegas and Diego Villegas. After significant market research and years of product development in the electric vehicle space, the Company will launch a full line-up of electric powersports vehicles in the recreation and utility segments that are both environmentally friendly and cost-efficient while bringing exhilarating riding sensations. Electric technology has emerged as a proven solution to the harmful effects of burning fossil fuels and reliance on oil for transportation. In addition to the extensive knowledge within the automotive industry brought by the Villegas family, the Company has established a robust management team to execute product development, manufacturing and operations as well as global sales and distribution.

