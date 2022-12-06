Healthwise Wins 7 Digital Health Awards

/EIN News/ -- Healthwise Patient Education Honored in Digital Health Awards® Fall 2022 Competition

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise has been recognized for its medical illustrations and health education videos by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC)’s 2022 Fall competition. Twice a year, HIRC honors the best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals.

Healthwise won a Gold award in the "Digital Health Media/Publications: Medical Illustration" category along with two Silver awards, one Bronze award, and three Merit awards.

The winning medical illustrations and videos are just a few of thousands of educational materials Healthwise produces to inform, educate, and support patients and caregivers through the healthcare journey. Two of the award-winning pieces continue the recent recognition Healthwise has received for its pediatric education. For the last three consecutive years, Healthwise has won digital health awards for medical illustrations and videos for and about children. The Bronze award-winning "Choosing a Counselor or Therapist for Your Child" video exemplifies Healthwise's user-centric, inclusive design. The video was created with a signature, user-tested visual style that supports diversity and inclusion and the script has an empathetic, positive tone. The video also reflects Healthwise’s expansion of mental and behavioral health education.

“We’re honored to receive Digital Health Awards for the health education we create,” said Christy Calhoun, Chief Content Officer at Healthwise. “These awards help showcase Healthwise’s efforts to create visual, inclusive education that fulfills educational purpose and addresses health literacy challenges.”

Healthwise was founded in 1975 with the simple nonprofit mission “to help people make better health decisions.” Healthwise partners with hospitals, health plans, health portals, and technology companies to fulfill that mission by providing the health content they need, the technology to deliver it, and the expert services to ensure success.

The Digital Health Awards, the most comprehensive of its kind, recognizes the best consumer health information in materials and programs from organizations throughout the nation.

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with leading hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to empower patients and achieve organizational objectives.

