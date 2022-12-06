Medical Board’s ‘Anti-disinformation’ Attack Described in Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocacy groups have launched a nationwide campaign promoting delicensure of doctors who allegedly disseminate mis- or disinformation related to the COVID pandemic, states the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS). A family physician, Steven LaTulippe, M.D., explains how this affected him, in the winter issue of the of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.



Dr. LaTulippe reports that he had successfully treated some 75 patients who probably had COVID before the disease was recognized, using his standard anti-viral protocol. He also states that he was probably the only doctor in the county who did not close his office during the pandemic. His new Twitter account quickly attracted 30,000 followers eager for COVID information. But it was censored, he notes.

Because of an anonymous complaint, the Oregon Medical Board opened an investigation of his practice in August 2020. Very quickly after he unexpectedly spoke at a political rally in November, “the OMB medical director sent me a threatening letter advising me that I ‘may be in direct and active violation of current Governor Executive Orders,’” Dr LaTulippe writes.

As a result of OMB’s “emergency” suspension, then revocation of his medical license after 22 years of unblemished practice, Dr. LaTulippe writes, he lost his clinic, his home, his reputation, and his ability to earn a livelihood. Thousands of patients suddenly lost their physician. Half of them were being treated for pain and addiction, and many suffered greatly from losing their source of treatment. His staff was devastated.

Dr. LaTulippe states that the medical boards’ administrative law system constitutes the “quintessential kangaroo court.”



“State medical boards are so powerful that almost all physicians are terrorized into silence and submission.”

“The evidence that OMB conveniently ignores is that no actual complaint was ever filed against me by any of my patients, and that I never caused any harm to even a single patient.”

Dr. LaTulippe’s story shows the urgent need to constrain the licensure boards’ abuse of power and to restore medical freedom, states AAPS.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

