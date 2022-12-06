Modern Healthcare Names Meduit Nation’s Top Healthcare Revenue Cycle Firm for Total Client Contracts

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meduit announced today that Modern Healthcare has named Meduit the number one healthcare revenue cycle firm in the nation for total client contracts for 2022, illustrating the company’s commitment to strategic growth and expanding geographic footprint.



Every fall, Modern Healthcare publishes its annual By the Numbers list of the top healthcare revenue cycle firms based on surveys sent to these organizations. Modern Healthcare requests and compiles data from RCM companies. Companies are never required to pay or advertise to be included in the list.

“This recognition of Meduit’s size and strength reflects the company’s commitment to developing and delivering comprehensive leading-edge revenue cycle solutions,” said Jeff Nieman, CEO of Meduit. “Every member of our team is dedicated to helping hospitals, health systems and physician groups ensure their financial health so they have the resources available to serve their patient needs.”

In response to the pressures that healthcare providers are facing in today’s climate, Meduit has expanded its digital solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and robotic process automation to advance efficiency, reduce cost and accelerate cash to the healthcare provider’s bottom line. Meduit recently launched MedComplete, a comprehensive offering that encompasses initial billing to final account resolution in a one-stop-shop solution, and MeduitOne, an online virtual collection agency. With F2 Healthcare becoming part of the Meduit organization earlier this year, Meduit now has a broad offering of Medicare bad debt recovery solutions to offer all clients.

In 15 offices across the country, Meduit’s more than 1,600 employees serve the revenue cycle needs of over 1,000 hospital, health system and physician group clients across 48 states. The company manages over $56 billion in accounts receivable.

About Meduit

Meduit is the nation’s leading revenue cycle solutions firm with decades of experience in the RCM arena, serving more than 1,000 hospitals and physician practices in 48 states. Meduit combines a state-of-the-art accounts receivable management model with advanced technologies and an experienced people-focused team that takes a compassionate and supportive approach to working with patients. Meduit significantly improves financial, operational and clinical performance, ensuring that healthcare organizations can dedicate their resources to providing more quality healthcare services to more patients. For more information, please visit www.meduitrcm.com .