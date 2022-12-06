TIPICO SPORTSBOOK AND AEG PRESENTS INK FIRST-OF-ITS KIND PARTNERSHIP ACROSS MULTIPLE MUSIC AND LIVE-ENTERTAINMENT VENUES IN OHIO

Multiyear Agreement will see Tipico Become the Presenting Partner of the Annual “Best Bet Concert Series” and the Exclusive Sponsor in the Sportsbook Category of Multiple Prominent AEG Presents Music Venues Located in Ohio and the Surrounding Area | Partnership to kick off with $10,000 December Ticket Giveaway for Ohio Music Fans

/EIN News/ -- HOBOKEN, NJ, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEG Presents, one of the world’s largest live entertainment companies, and Tipico, the leading global sportsbook operator, have launched a strategic, first-of-its kind marketing partnership. As part of the multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Tipico will become the exclusive sponsor in the sportsbook category of multiple AEG Presents owned and operated music venues across Ohio and the surrounding area, including KEMBA Live!, Newport Music Hall, A&R Music Bar, The Basement and the Agora Theatre & Ballroom. Additionally, Tipico will become a presenting partner of the “Best Bet Concert Series,” which will take place annually at select venues.

To celebrate the new agreement, the partners will launch a ticket giveaway program with $10,000 worth of tickets for upcoming concerts at the participating venues throughout the month of December for music fans in the Ohio market. Fans who make a qualifying first-time deposit will be rewarded with Tipico bonus funds and be entered for a chance to win two tickets to a concert of their choice in 2023. Ohioans interested in learning more should stay tuned to Tipico and AEG channels or go to tipico.com/us/aeg to sign up and download Tipico from the iOS App Store or Google Play in Ohio.

The “Best Bet Concert Series” will include 32 select concerts a year with the presenting partner Tipico having the opportunity to engage attendees via custom on-site activations and special promotions. Tipico will also collaborate with AEG Presents to bring unique fan benefits and special offers to the sportsbook’s customers at each venue, including exclusive sweepstakes, as well as premium giveaways of VIP concert tickets, food and beverage items and more.

“Our research revealed that our customers are almost as passionate about attending concerts and music festivals as they are about watching and betting on their favorite sports,” said Adrian Vella, CEO of Tipico North America “Our new customers can enjoy exclusive benefits at venues such as KEMBA Live! and Agora Theatre.”

The partnership will increase Tipico’s brand awareness among new fan bases in Ohio, while providing its existing customers with exclusive access to world-class music and live entertainment events and performances. This is also the first partnership of its kind between AEG Presents and Tipico and the first time AEG Presents has had a partner in the sportsbook space at its music properties.

“We are very excited to welcome Tipico as our exclusive sponsor in the sportsbook category at our music venues in Ohio,” said Andrew Klein, Managing Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “Together, we look forward to continuing to bring unparalleled live music and entertainment experiences as well as unique on-site perks to the local residents we both serve across the Ohio region.”

About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience even the most passionate fans. Placing the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports, Tipico hosts online sports betting in New Jersey and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. With its U.S. headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico is the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett and provides odds for the entire USA Today Network. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

