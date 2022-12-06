U.S Healthcare Staffing Market Size to Surpass USD 40.17 BN by 2032

According to Precedence Research, the US healthcare staffing market size is expected to surpass around USD 40.17 billion by 2032 from valued at USD 23.6 billion in 2022 and registering at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2023 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. healthcare staffing market size was estimated at USD 24.89 billion in 2023. Factors such as the rapid increase in the geriatric population, increasing cardiovascular diseases, technological advancement, rising awareness, adoption of the new facility in clinics, schools, government agencies, flexible work schedules, healthcare software, and clinical experience at various places and short-term assignments help in further growth of U.S. healthcare staffing market.



Moreover, a lack of skilled professionals, limited healthcare facilities, and surgical automation services obstruct the growth of the healthcare staffing market. Furthermore, factors such as significant increase in the number of government and non-government hospitals, acute care centres, long-term care centres, and other types of medical facilities are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the U.S. healthcare staffing market.

Report Highlights

By staffing type, the medical staffing market was dominated by the travel nurse staffing sector. This is due to high salaries, travel opportunities, and short-term assignments. In addition, hospitals are being forced to downsize due to soaring medical costs. For this reason, they choose these services to ensure caregivers are available when their workload increases. On the other hand, the staff segment for Locum Tenens is expected to register the largest growth during the forecast period. Increasing shortages of general practitioners and specialists, and hospitals hiring paramedics during high season to save costs are the main reasons for the growth of this segment.

By end user, a hospital needs more staff because it has many departments and many patients. Ambulatory care is medical care provided on an outpatient basis, including diagnosis, observation, counselling, treatment, intervention, and rehabilitation services. Ambulatory care services are the single largest driver of increased hospital spending and health system performance in most countries. Additionally, clinics are smaller and require fewer medical staff than hospitals.

By services, home care services provide consumers with almost any type of assistance they may need in their own homes to lead a healthier lifestyle. These services allow the older people to remain in the familiar surroundings of their home and avoid the trauma that entering a nursing home can entail. In addition, people's growing awareness of health and hygiene is boosting the market for home care services. Moreover, key factors driving the growth of emergency services include high numbers of hospital emergency department (ED) visits and the availability of insurance. According to the CDC, ED hits about 130 million people in the United States each year facing cardiovascular diseases. In 2019, approximately 22% of adults 18 years and older attended an emergency department. Approximately 60% of emergency care is provided after hours, and the lack of cheaper options is a major factor in high emergency room visits.

Scope of the Report

Market Dynamics for U.S Healthcare Staffing Market:

Market Driver

Technological advancement helps drive the market growth

Technological advances are one of the main drivers for the growth of the healthcare workforce. With the advent of various innovations such as telemedicine and medical informatics, there is a growing need for a skilled workforce to handle both technical and non-technical aspects of these devices. Therefore, it has become imperative to train existing professionals and recruit new ones. Flexibility in working hours and attractive wages are the main reasons why more and more nurses become day nurses and travel nurses.



Market Restraint

The lack of skilled medical professional restrains the market growth

Lack of skilled medical professionals because of untrained medical staff and limited medical facilities may hinder the market growth. Also, the lack of R&D skills to improve healthcare facilities is expected to challenge the healthcare staffing market during the forecast period of 2023-2032.



Market Opportunity

Increasing medical facilities provide future opportunity

An increase in medical facilities and new construction projects should increase the employment of medical professionals. For example, in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan to support medical centre construction and renovation projects. The factors mentioned above are expected to boost the growth of the market.



Market Challenge

Higher demand for the medical professional on compensation changing for the staffing industry

Since the last two years, the healthcare sector has encountered unanticipated and significant personnel issues, and the issue is far from over. After covid medical staffing increased along with the demand for high salary, leave, and compensation. The Higher demand of providers, compensation, and work-life balance are major challenges in the healthcare staffing market.



Impact of Covid 19 on U.S Healthcare Staffing Market

During the COVID-19 epidemic, there was a sharp rise in the demand for workforce technology solutions and staffing services. The increasing COVID-19 infection rates have significantly increased the demand for travel and day-care workers. A survey done by Avant Healthcare Professionals found that 90% of healthcare facilities accepted the use of a travel nurse to treat their COVID-19 patients in 2020, compared to less than 60% in 2019, and related medical professionals declined due to elective surgery cancellations.

Additionally, many nurses and doctors are planning early retirement due to the stress and burnout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This will exacerbate the existing shortage of medical staff and increase the demand for temporary and contingent workers.

Key Developments in the Marketplace:

In February 2022, Cross Country Healthcare acquired nearly all of Selectee’s assets. Selected are a cloud-based talent mapping and recruitment platform that matches institutions and educators based on mutually recognized preferences to ensure customized long-term achievement.

In June 2021, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. completed the acquisition of Workforce Solutions Group, Inc., a provider of workforce management solutions to clients.

To increase its presence in the Midwest of the United States, HNI Healthcare, Inc. purchased Martin Healthcare Group in November 2019, a privately held business with businesses in Florida and the Midwest.



Market Segmentation

By Type

Travel Nurse Staffing

Per Diem Nurse Staffing

Locum Tenens Staffing

Allied Healthcare Staffing

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical & Clinics

Others





