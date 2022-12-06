At 5.2% CAGR, Fish Oil Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 4.3 billion by 2033 - Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report Till 2033

Rapid increase in the aging population, key users of fish oil products, is anticipated to bolster growth opportunities in the global market

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the projected value of the fish oil products market is US$ 4.3 billion for 2033-end. Global demand for fish oil food products is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2033.



The industry of fish oil products is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace with the rising demand for ingredients that are used to produce functional food and dietary supplements. In addition, increased regulatory support to promote fishery products is also likely to aid growth opportunities in the market.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7970

Fish oil is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids that has the potential to reduce bad cholesterol and the chances of coronary heart disease. Furthermore, it also works effectively to reduce blood pressure. In recent years, industry players are investing a handsome amount in R&D activities to fetch pharmaceuticals significance to the market products. The abundant availability of land that can be used for fishing purposes along with favorable climatic conditions across the globe is further predicted to boost aquaculture activities. These factors can further increase the market availability of fish oil products.

On the flip side, the high price of fish oil along with a gap in the demand and supply can restrict the growth opportunities in the global market. However, rising awareness about the health benefits of fish oil products will stimulate their sales around the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of fish oil products are likely to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2033.

The market of Canada is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2033.

The current valuation of the global fish oil products industry is US$ 2.6 billion.

Valuation of the market for fish oil products is expected to reach US$ 4.3 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Germany is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2033.



Customization on This Report Is Available

(Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports):

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7970

Winning Strategy

Rising traction for supplement animal diets plays a vital role in increasing the fatty acids in numerous dairy products. There are various health advantages of fish oil for animal feed that are likely to cater to the rising requirement for animal nutrition.

Further, to gain a competitive edge in the global market, industry players are entering into partnerships.

For instance,

FMC Corporation in February 2022 announced its partnership with NSPCA of South Africa. The partnership aims to expand the company’s business across the African region.



Key Companies in Fish Oil Products Market:

Abundant Health Ltd.

Barlean’s Organic Oils, LLC

Captek Softgel International Inc.

Omega Protein Corporation

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Marine Ingredients

Segmentation of Fish Oil Products Industry Research

By Species Type: White Whiting Anchoveta Sardine Capelin Salmon Other Species Types

By Application: Supplements & Functional Foods Pharmaceuticals Animal Nutrition & Pet Foods Aquaculture Other Applications

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Full Access of this Report Is Available

(Via Secured PayPal Payment Gateway)

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7970

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions/Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Species Type modifications /Innovation

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Strategic Developments

4.2. Key regulations

4.3. Species Type USPs /Technology

4.4. List of Manufacturers and Providers

TOC Contd…..

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Fish Oil Market: The global fish oil market is valued at US$ 2.1 Bn, and is expected to witness a significant growth rate at a CAGR of 5.5% to top a value of US$ 3.6 Bn by 2031. As health supplements are becoming popular, top fish oil brands are focusing on offering omega fish oil/omega-3 supplements in the global market. Due to the high level of competition, manufacturers are offering products with additional nutrients.

Argan Oil Market: Worldwide sales of argan oil are estimated to increase at a noticeable CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2032. The current valuation of the global argan oil market is US$ 320 million, which is projected to reach US$ 800 million by the end of 2032. Demand for cosmetic-grade argan oil will remain high over the coming years and account for over 80% market share.

Bergamot Oil Market: The global bergamot oil market is valued at US$ 21.2 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach a size of US$ 31.5 billion by the end of 2027. Worldwide demand for bergamot oil is expected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 8.2% over the next five years.

Cardamom Oil Market: Cardamom oil is typically extracted from two plants namely amomum and Elettaria. Cardamom oil is beneficial to health, hair as well as skin. It is used as a flavoring agent in various food items. Cardamom oil consists of vital elements such as methyl eugenol, pinene, sabinene, linalyl acetate, geraniol, nerol, citronellol, etc.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fish oil products market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of species type (white whiting, anchoveta, sardine, capelin, salmon, other species types) and application (supplements & functional foods, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition & pet foods, aquaculture, other applications), and across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583