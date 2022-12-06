Metatron Inc. Announces Twitter Spaces Conference Call for Investors

/EIN News/ -- Dover, DE, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron Inc. (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, and the new Metatron AI Art Generator, is pleased to announce that the Company will host a Twitter Spaces conference call for investors this Thursday, December 8, at 3:35pm EST.

CEO Joe Riehl cordially invited all interested parties to join the Twitter Spaces call: "Metatron has been productive over the past few months and we are excited to share our corporate progress with the investing community. We are looking to increase our footprint within the AI sector exponentially during the coming weeks. I humbly request your presence at what I believe will be a historic meeting. I will also unveil the next major AI project during this meeting as well. I would encourage attendees to briefly revisit the past few press releases that Metatron has released and see how we have been delivering on our commitments. This is only the beginning, and I can't wait to share our current direction with you on Thursday!"

The Twitter Spaces call is expected to last between 30-45 minutes. During the first part of the call CEO Joe Riehl will recap Metatron's progress over the past few months and then provide investors with a roadmap of vision for 2023. After this introduction, the CEO will answer between 10-12 specific questions from investors. The Company graciously asks investors to submit your questions in advance by replying to the corporate tweet that announces the Twitter Spaces meeting on Friday: https://twitter.com/MetatronInc

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.