Vegetable Glue market is expected to grow from USD 52.2 billion in 2021 to USD 72.5 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Vegetable Glue Market Size By Type (Powdery and Liquid), By Function (Decoration adhesive, Thickeners, and Others), By End-use (Food industry, Paper & Packaging, Construction, Woodworking, Personal Care, Medical, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and projection till 2029

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Vegetable Glue market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Vegetable Glue market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, route of administration, facility of use, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Vegetable Glue market are AHenkel AG & Company, KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Arkema, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Beardow Adams Group, Paramelt BV, Jowat SE, Ingredion Incorporated, EcoSynthetix Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Vegetable Glue market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Vegetable glue is a glue made from vegetable material, especially by treating starch from cassava root. The starch used for making vegetable glue must contain alkali material in it. It is widely used in plywood and veneer products. The starch from corn, wheat, tapioca, etc., is boiled and treated with alkali to produce a clear and viscous liquid which is called vegetable glue. Vegetable glue is a liquid that is stored at room temperature and does not need to be heated while used. As vegetable glue remains soluble in water, even after drying, vegetable glue can be used for wallpaper paste. Vegetable glue is also called starch adhesives. It is widely used for paper products, paper bags (like grocery bags), corrugated boxes, wallpaper paste, tube winding (like a paper-towel roll), labeling, laminating, and envelopes. The increasing demand for vegetable glue from the packaging industry is expected to drive the market's growth. Furthermore, the market is driven by increasing governmental policies and legislation to reduce environmental pollution and consumer awareness of biodegradable products.

Scope of Vegetable Glue Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, function, end-user, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players AHenkel AG & Company, KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Arkema, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Beardow Adams Group, Paramelt BV, Jowat SE, Ingredion Incorporated, EcoSynthetix Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, among others

Segmentation Analysis

Powdery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment includes powdery and liquid. The powdery segment are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for powdery vegetable glue has been growing owing to its ease of use and storage. Furthermore, the powdery vegetable glue can be used for various applications such as packaging, wood, and home use, propelling the segment’s growth.

The decoration adhesives segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes decoration adhesives, thickeners, and others The decoration adhesives segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Vegetable glue is widely used as decorative adhesive as there is rapid growth in the event management and organization sector. People nowadays prefer heavy decorations for every family function, whether marriages, anniversaries, birthday parties, etc. Vegetable glue can be easily used as decoration adhesive, which propels the segment’s growth.

The Paper & Packaging segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user segment includes the food industry, paper & packaging, construction, woodworking, personal care, medical, and others. The paper & packaging segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Some of the paper & packaging application includes foil laminates, bags, disposables, labels, cartons, envelopes, and remoistenable products. Vegetable glue based on protein, dextrin, starch, and other green adhesives is widely used for bonding various consumer products, including certain packaging materials for food cartons or packets, envelopes & paper bags, and others propel the segment’s growth.

For more information about Vegetable Glue Market Infographics

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Vegetable Glue include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. This is mainly attributed to regional construction companies' increased adoption of vegetable glue for domestic and industrial use. Furthermore, the rising income levels and easy access to resources for making vegetable glue propel the market’s growth. The automotive & transportation industry is one of the major consumers of vegetable glue in the North American region. Europe is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the projection period. The growth of vegetable glue in the region can be attributed to the growing demand for vegetable glue from the packaging industry.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Global Vegetable Glue market size was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany is one of Europe's leading shareholders in the Global Vegetable Glue market. The vegetable glue market in Germany has been increasing owing to the tremendous growth in the packaging industry. The number of small-size and premium packaging from the UK's F&B and personal care sectors increased, which propelled the market’s growth. E-retail businesses are also major end-users of packaging materials. In addition, Europe is looking to make the switch from plastic packaging to paper bags. All these factors are anticipated to raise the demand for vegetable glue in the country.

China

China's Global Vegetable Glue market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029. The growing market demand for vegetable glue from the packaging industry, owing to the increasing use of online shopping, propels the market’s growth in the country. Furthermore, vegetable glue is also widely used in the wood and construction industry adding impetus to the market’s growth over the forecast period.

India

India's Global Vegetable Glue market size was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the highest growing economies in the Asia Pacific region, which propel the market’s growth. Furthermore, the region has some prominent vegetable glue manufacturers, which impetus to the market’s growth. There is a rapid increase in online shopping, which increases the need for packaging goods and products for various brands, which increases the need for vegetable glue in the country.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for vegetable glue in the packaging industry and woodworking industries is expected to drive the market’s growth.

