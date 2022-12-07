Powering the Future: How Indigenous communities are harnessing renewables to achieve energy sovereignty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Energy will hold a virtual roundtable at noon Eastern next Wednesday, Dec. 14, focusing on the clean energy transition and the Tribes and First Nations in the U.S. and Canada.
After years of advocacy and increased self-determination, Indigenous communities are now poised to play a major role in the clean energy transition. Today, Tribes and First Nations are using clean energy as a means towards equity and autonomy, positioning themselves to meet their own energy demands and security through meaningful collaborations and ownership of renewable energy projects. With the pursuit of their own renewable energy projects, partnerships with Native communities present increasing opportunities for both the private and public sectors to create meaningful impact as we look to a clean energy future.
Join Edison Energy and our distinguished panel of industry experts for this bold and compelling conversation.
What: Powering the Future: How Indigenous communities are harnessing renewables to achieve energy sovereignty
When: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12 pm-1 pm ET (9 am - 10 am PT)
Where: Online, free registration here.
Panelists will include:
Raphaela Hsu-Flanders, Program Manager, Renewables, Bonneville Environmental Foundation
Raphaela is the Renewables Program Manager for Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF), a Portland-based nonprofit focused on environmental solutions at the intersection of carbon, energy, and water. She has been at BEF since 2019 and leads the development and implementation of community-scale solar projects throughout the Pacific Northwest, benefitting low-income and tribal communities. She partners with tribes, affordable housing providers, utilities, businesses, nonprofits, school districts, and local governments to bring projects to life, also providing financial, technical, grant writing, and project development support. Prior to working at BEF, Raphaela worked to get climate champions elected to the Oregon legislature, worked on statewide air quality policy development, and has experience in environmental education and atmospheric chemistry research.
Jordyn Burnouf, an Adviser to the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan
Jordyn Burnouf serves as an Adviser to the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Chair of the Seven Gen Indigenous Youth Council and Efficiency Canada’s Governing Council. She was recently awarded Saskatchewan’s Women of Distinction Award for her work as a volunteer, community builder, and youth mentor. Jordyn is a founding member of the non-profit organization SaskATF, which supports youth participation in sports. She is a 20/20 Indigenous Clean Energy Catalyst and a part of the national initiative ‘Bringing it Home,’ which addresses the housing and energy needs of Indigenous communities in Canada. Jordyn continues to advocate and create space for youth and women in the energy sector through her leadership roles.
Elizabeth Crouse, Tax Partner & Co-Lead of Power, K&L Gates
Elizabeth Crouse provides business-focused solutions for U.S. federal, state, and international tax problems in a variety of transactions and investment structures. She works hand-in-hand with clients to create and implement practical and efficient international and domestic corporate structures, negotiate tax-focused and tax informed provisions in a variety of contracts, and lead transactions, particularly in the renewable energy and fuels, hydrogen, carbon, and cryptocurrency industries. In addition to supporting her clients, Elizabeth is the practice group coordinator of K&L Gates’ global Power practice, co-chair of its ESG practice, co-chair of its Sustainability Initiative, co-director of the Seattle chapter of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy, chair of the Renewable Hydrogen Alliance’s Oregon Policy Subcommittee, and a member of the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2) Board Advisory Committee.
Kerylyn Goldwyn, Senior Project Manager, Edison Energy
Kerylyn is a senior project manager on Edison Energy’s Transportation Electrification Solutions team, supporting EV charging infrastructure feasibility, design, and construction for Edison’s clients. Her work helps ensure that clients have a charging solution that works for their current EV fleet plans, but will seamlessly grow as their EV fleet transition progresses. Kerylyn has 20 years of professional engineering experience - nine years specifically in energy - with a deep knowledge of project implementation, design due diligence, energy management, utility programs and rates, and savings and cost analysis.
Moderator: Hannah Badrei, Ph.D., VP, Energy Supply Advisory, Edison Energy
Hannah Badrei, Ph.D., serves as Vice President of Energy Supply Advisory at Edison Energy, leading the clean energy advisory team and the power and gas supply procurement functions in North America and Europe. Hannah brings nearly two decades of energy commodities experience, with her expertise spanning go-to-market strategy development, origination, deal structuring, and quantitative analysis. Prior to joining Edison Energy, Hannah served as Vice President of Power & Renewables Origination at Shell Energy, where she was responsible for commercial and industrial origination and led the launch of the company’s off-site renewables platform. Prior to that, she managed commercial and analytics teams at the Boston Consulting Group and Calpine Corporation. Hannah began her career as a quantitative analyst, holding roles in risk management and energy procurement at Pacific Gas & Electric.
###
About Edison Energy
Edison Energy LLC is a global energy and sustainability advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better navigate the choices, opportunities, and risks that will emerge from the transition to a net-zero future. As stakeholder expectations around corporate sustainability increase, Edison helps companies rise to this challenge by designing and implementing individualized strategies, projects, and programs across sustainability, renewables, transportation electrification, energy optimization, and energy supply. Edison enables organizations to deliver on their strategic, financial, and sustainability goals by addressing today’s key energy challenges: carbon, cost, complexity, and creating energy equity across communities. Edison Energy currently does business in Europe as Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy. For more information, please visit https://www.edisonenergy.com/
Allison Lenthall
After years of advocacy and increased self-determination, Indigenous communities are now poised to play a major role in the clean energy transition. Today, Tribes and First Nations are using clean energy as a means towards equity and autonomy, positioning themselves to meet their own energy demands and security through meaningful collaborations and ownership of renewable energy projects. With the pursuit of their own renewable energy projects, partnerships with Native communities present increasing opportunities for both the private and public sectors to create meaningful impact as we look to a clean energy future.
Join Edison Energy and our distinguished panel of industry experts for this bold and compelling conversation.
What: Powering the Future: How Indigenous communities are harnessing renewables to achieve energy sovereignty
When: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12 pm-1 pm ET (9 am - 10 am PT)
Where: Online, free registration here.
Panelists will include:
Raphaela Hsu-Flanders, Program Manager, Renewables, Bonneville Environmental Foundation
Raphaela is the Renewables Program Manager for Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF), a Portland-based nonprofit focused on environmental solutions at the intersection of carbon, energy, and water. She has been at BEF since 2019 and leads the development and implementation of community-scale solar projects throughout the Pacific Northwest, benefitting low-income and tribal communities. She partners with tribes, affordable housing providers, utilities, businesses, nonprofits, school districts, and local governments to bring projects to life, also providing financial, technical, grant writing, and project development support. Prior to working at BEF, Raphaela worked to get climate champions elected to the Oregon legislature, worked on statewide air quality policy development, and has experience in environmental education and atmospheric chemistry research.
Jordyn Burnouf, an Adviser to the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan
Jordyn Burnouf serves as an Adviser to the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Chair of the Seven Gen Indigenous Youth Council and Efficiency Canada’s Governing Council. She was recently awarded Saskatchewan’s Women of Distinction Award for her work as a volunteer, community builder, and youth mentor. Jordyn is a founding member of the non-profit organization SaskATF, which supports youth participation in sports. She is a 20/20 Indigenous Clean Energy Catalyst and a part of the national initiative ‘Bringing it Home,’ which addresses the housing and energy needs of Indigenous communities in Canada. Jordyn continues to advocate and create space for youth and women in the energy sector through her leadership roles.
Elizabeth Crouse, Tax Partner & Co-Lead of Power, K&L Gates
Elizabeth Crouse provides business-focused solutions for U.S. federal, state, and international tax problems in a variety of transactions and investment structures. She works hand-in-hand with clients to create and implement practical and efficient international and domestic corporate structures, negotiate tax-focused and tax informed provisions in a variety of contracts, and lead transactions, particularly in the renewable energy and fuels, hydrogen, carbon, and cryptocurrency industries. In addition to supporting her clients, Elizabeth is the practice group coordinator of K&L Gates’ global Power practice, co-chair of its ESG practice, co-chair of its Sustainability Initiative, co-director of the Seattle chapter of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy, chair of the Renewable Hydrogen Alliance’s Oregon Policy Subcommittee, and a member of the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2) Board Advisory Committee.
Kerylyn Goldwyn, Senior Project Manager, Edison Energy
Kerylyn is a senior project manager on Edison Energy’s Transportation Electrification Solutions team, supporting EV charging infrastructure feasibility, design, and construction for Edison’s clients. Her work helps ensure that clients have a charging solution that works for their current EV fleet plans, but will seamlessly grow as their EV fleet transition progresses. Kerylyn has 20 years of professional engineering experience - nine years specifically in energy - with a deep knowledge of project implementation, design due diligence, energy management, utility programs and rates, and savings and cost analysis.
Moderator: Hannah Badrei, Ph.D., VP, Energy Supply Advisory, Edison Energy
Hannah Badrei, Ph.D., serves as Vice President of Energy Supply Advisory at Edison Energy, leading the clean energy advisory team and the power and gas supply procurement functions in North America and Europe. Hannah brings nearly two decades of energy commodities experience, with her expertise spanning go-to-market strategy development, origination, deal structuring, and quantitative analysis. Prior to joining Edison Energy, Hannah served as Vice President of Power & Renewables Origination at Shell Energy, where she was responsible for commercial and industrial origination and led the launch of the company’s off-site renewables platform. Prior to that, she managed commercial and analytics teams at the Boston Consulting Group and Calpine Corporation. Hannah began her career as a quantitative analyst, holding roles in risk management and energy procurement at Pacific Gas & Electric.
###
About Edison Energy
Edison Energy LLC is a global energy and sustainability advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better navigate the choices, opportunities, and risks that will emerge from the transition to a net-zero future. As stakeholder expectations around corporate sustainability increase, Edison helps companies rise to this challenge by designing and implementing individualized strategies, projects, and programs across sustainability, renewables, transportation electrification, energy optimization, and energy supply. Edison enables organizations to deliver on their strategic, financial, and sustainability goals by addressing today’s key energy challenges: carbon, cost, complexity, and creating energy equity across communities. Edison Energy currently does business in Europe as Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy. For more information, please visit https://www.edisonenergy.com/
Allison Lenthall
RenewComm
+1 202-322-8285
email us here