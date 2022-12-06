Submit Release
Harbour Women’s Health Awarded Best of the Seacoast for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Local, women-owned practice honored with another year of community recognition

ROCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbour Women’s Health, an award-winning private women's healthcare practice, is proud to announce that it was named Best of the Seacoast in Women’s Health Services for the sixth year in a row.

The Best of the Seacoast awards recognize leading organizations in the Seacoast area. The voting process is open to the public, ensuring that the winners are selected by the community these organizations serve. Harbour Women’s Health is honored to receive this distinction for multiple years running, demonstrating the practice’s commitment to its patients, partners, team, and community.

Harbour Women’s Health is owned by four female physicians: Emily Amarosa, MD, Saroj Fleming, MD, Heidi Keup, MD, and Caroline Scoones, MD. With a blend of progressive and conventional medical care, the practice offers a patient-focused, comprehensive approach to women’s healthcare. They are dedicated to supporting patients throughout each stage of life with high-quality healthcare. In addition, they are committed to providing continuity of care by ensuring that any patient who is pregnant will meet each doctor in the practice.

“Thank you to the Seacoast community for this wonderful distinction – we greatly appreciate our patients’ trust and confidence, as well as the time they took to vote for us, ” said Dr. Emily Amarosa, Chief of Division of Maternal-Child and Chair of the Department of OB/GYN. “With our recent Rochester expansion and continued growth, we look forward to finding new and advanced ways to serve more patients in the Seacoast in the years ahead.”

Patients can visit harbourwomenshealth.com to learn more, make an appointment, access forms, and sign in to the patient portal.

About Harbour Women’s Health
Harbour Women’s Health is an OB/GYN practice providing seacoast women with compassionate, experienced care throughout all stages of life. Our practice offers obstetric and gynecology physicians, a fellowship-trained Urogynecologist, North American Menopause Society (NAMS) certified practitioners, and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioners on staff to care for patients.

Megan Duggan
Sprightly Communications
