Findings for Recovery of $3,107 Issued Against Former Saline Township Fiscal Officer for Late Fees and Penalties

Columbus – Findings for recovery of $3,107 were issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for Saline Township in Jefferson County after she failed to remit tax and retirement withholdings in a timely manner, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

The late fees and penalties that resulted from Constance McCourt’s failure to transmit withholdings to the Internal Revenue Service and the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) served no proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the funds been remitted as required by law.

The issue was one of several cited by state auditors in their review of the eastern Ohio Township’s finances for 2020 and 2021.

A copy of the audit report is available online through Audit Search.

As fiscal officer, McCourt was responsible for withholding taxes and pension contributions from Township employees’ earnings. However, she did not timely submit those withholdings, resulting in $2,679 in penalties paid to the IRS and $428 in interest and penalties paid to OPERS.

Tuesday’s finding for recovery was issued jointly and severally against McCourt and Township’s insurance company.

