CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT

In Montgomery County, Francisco Sauceda was arrested on November 9 on one count of promotion of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography. Child Exploitation Unit investigators executed a search warrant at Sauceda’s residence, where Sauceda was located and arrested. Investigators seized multiple digital media devices to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit. Sauceda admitted to ownership of the accounts and the existence of contraband material on his computer and external hard drives. This case was received from multiple National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline reports regarding the upload of child pornography to two different social media accounts.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING UNIT

In Taylor County, Hai Zhuang was arrested on November 2 on one count of trafficking of persons. The case involves allegations of trafficking a person who was previously employed at a local restaurant in Abilene. The OAG Fugitive Apprehension Unit out of Austin and the Abilene Police Department assisted with the arrest.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bexar County, Joseph Moss was arrested on November 14 for violating the terms of his parole by changing residences without permission. Moss was previously convicted of continuous violence against family members and sentenced to two years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Moss was sentenced to two years in prison.

In Bexar County, Demond Purvis was arrested on November 2 on four counts of possession, distribution, or manufacturing of Schedule II narcotics; eight counts of possession, distribution, or manufacturing of Schedule I narcotics; and criminal conspiracy. Purvis also had an additional outstanding warrant for escape. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, Francisco Angel Martinez was arrested on November 1 on outstanding warrants for sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Brazoria County, Moises Ulises Ramirez was arrested on November 15 on an outstanding warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Brazoria County, Steve Saldana was arrested on November 15 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report and having unauthorized contact with children. Saldana was previously convicted of indecency with a child and sentenced to nine years in prison.

In Collin County, Brandon Isaac Soliz was arrested on November 4 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child.

In Dallas County, Jeremy Windell Green was arrested on November 2 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child.

In Denton County, Richard Joe Burns was arrested on November 7 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

In Ellis County, John Henry Dueker was arrested on November 3 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Dueker was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Galveston County, Broderick Earl Grimes was arrested on November 15 on an outstanding warrant for assaulting a member of his family or household and causing bodily injury while also having previous convictions. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Galveston County, Marquise Rashaze Champion was arrested on November 7 on an outstanding warrant for enhanced assault of a family member. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Galveston County, Mitchell Dillon Mcardle was arrested on November 7 on an outstanding warrant for enhanced assault of a family member. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force out of Galveston assisted with the arrest.

In Gregg County, Henry Virgil Tyner, Jr. was arrested on November 7 on an outstanding warrant for homicide. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Harris County, Sidney William Walker was arrested on November 7 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

In Harris County, Marcus Allen Jones was arrested on November 7 for violating the terms of his parole by having unauthorized contact with a child. Jones was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of robbery and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In Harris County, Carl Wayne Chambers was arrested on November 4 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a GPS monitor violation. Chambers was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to five years in prison. Chambers was also convicted of murder and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

In Harris County, Andrew Scott Helmer was arrested on November 1 for violating the terms of his parole by violating his Halloween restrictions. Helmer was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 15 years in prison. The United States Marshals Service and the Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In McLennan County, Gary Lyndon Harmon was arrested on November 4 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. The Woodway Police Department arrested Harmon after information leading to his arrest was provided by the OAG Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Harmon was previously convicted of indecency with a child by contact and sentenced to ten years of probation.

In Tarrant County, Anselmo Muro Morales was arrested on November 10 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements as well as for having an outstanding warrant for probation violation. Morales was previously convicted of online solicitation of a minor and sentenced to 60 months of probation.

In Tarrant County, Gordie Dean Bennett was arrested on November 4 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Bennett was previously convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact and sentenced to six years in prison. Bennett is currently on parole after being convicted for failing to register as a sex offender, for which he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Trent Xavier Hodges was arrested on November 4 for violating the terms of his parole by absconding. Hodges was previously convicted of two counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and sentenced to three years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Vincent Earl West was arrested on November 2 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child.

In Taylor County, Raun Hunter was arrested on November 2 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report. At the time of arrest, Hunter was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a new charge of possession of a controlled substance was filed. Hunter was previously convicted of invasive visual recording and credit card abuse and sentenced to eight years in prison.

In Taylor County, Karl Ivison McCoy was arrested on November 1 for violating the terms of his parole by absconding from his halfway house. McCoy was previously convicted of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and sentenced to six years in prison.

In Travis County, Sergio Reyna, a confirmed Mexican Mafia gang member, was arrested on November 7 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Ja Vaughn Clarke was arrested on November 4 on an outstanding warrant for murder. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Michael Lozano was arrested on November 4 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Van Zandt County, John Raymond Mitts was arrested on November 7 on an outstanding warrant for a supervised release violation related to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Williamson County, Reginald Pittman was arrested on November 14 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Williamson County, Santos Donau Vasques Mendez was arrested on November 2 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.