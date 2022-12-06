Notice of Pending Special Election for District 8A District Judicial Nominating Commissioner

Nominating petitions are now available for individuals who wish to have their name listed on the ballot to fill a vacancy on the District Judicial Nominating Commission in District 8A for the remainder of a term that will expire on January 31, 2026.

Click here to obtain the full Notice of Pending Special Election and the nominating petition. For more information about the vacancy, the legal requirements to serve on a commission, and the elections, visit the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commission website.

If you wish to learn more about becoming a District Judicial Nominating Commissioner, read Article V, sections 15 and 16 of the Iowa Constitution and Iowa Code Chapter 46. This news release is issued statewide pursuant to Iowa Code section 46.9A.