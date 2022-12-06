DATCP Awards $1 Million in Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants to 43 Groups

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 6, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has awarded $1 million in producer-led watershed protection grants (PLWPG) to 43 farmer-led groups for 2023. Grants support producer-led conservation solutions by encouraging innovation and farmer participation in on-the-groun​d efforts to improve Wisconsin's soil health and water quality.

“With 14.3 million acres dedicated to agriculture in Wisconsin, our farmers are some of the most ardent supporters of protecting our land and water because they know firsthand the value of clean water and fruitful land for the success of their businesses," said Gov. Evers. “These grants provide the support needed for farmers to stay innovative and lead the way on improving water quality across our state while protecting their bottom lines, helping us build a healthier, more sustainable Wisconsin for everyone."

“This grant program has provided an innovative and successful model to encourage conservation efforts in our state," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “With the additional funding provided by Gov. Evers and the state legislature for these grants, additional farmers are able to encourage their neighbors to engage in conservation efforts through educational activities, on-farm research and demonstration, and incentives that help minimize financial risk."

This is the eighth round of grant awards since funding was first made available in the 2015-17 state budget. Annual interest in DATCP's PLWPG program continues to exceed the program budget. This funding cycle received the highest amount of requests in the history of the program, with 45 applicants for a total funding request of over $1.5 million.

“The producer-led watershed program has brought farmers together who are willing to learn and demonstrate that improving soil health leads to cleaner water and less inputs, which can lead to higher profits per acre," said Matt Winker, owner of Redline Dairy and member of Milwaukee River Watershed Clean Farm Families.

A map of recipients can be found on DATCP's website. The recipients and award amounts include:

Bad-Axe Farmer-Led Watershed Council – $20,000

Biological Farming Friends – $21,166

Buffalo Trempealeau Farmer Network – $30,800

Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance – $18,300

Cedar Creek Farmers – $4,500

Central Wisconsin Farmers' Collaborative – $20,000

*Chippewa Valley Producer Led Watershed – $10,000

Coon Creek Community Watershed Council – $30,800

Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil & Healthy Water – $37,960

Dry Run Farmer-Led Watershed Council – $10,000

Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation – $37,960

Farmers for Lake Country – $17,000

Farmers for the Upper Sugar River – $30,800

Farmers for Tomorrow River Watershed Council – $24,400

Farmers of Mill Creek Watershed Council – $30,800

Farmers of the Barron County Watersheds – $19,775

Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley – $30,800

Farmers of the Roche-A-Cri – $14,600

Farmers of the Sugar River – $23,960

Farmers on the Rock – $30,800

FARMERS4HEALTH / Bear Creek Chippewa River – $17,250

*Flambeau Valley Watershed Group – $10,000

*Green County Clean Waters – $21,606

Hay River Farmer-Led Watershed Council – $20,000

Horse Creek Area Farmer Led Watershed Council – $10,000

Iowa County Uplands Watershed Group – $24,396

Jefferson County Soil Builders – $30,800

*Kenosha County Regenerative Producers – $10,000

Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance – $30,800

Lake Wisconsin Farmer Watershed Council – $30,800

Milwaukee River Watershed Clean Farm Families – $37,960

Peninsula Pride Farms – $37,960

Producers of Lake Redstone – $24,400

Red Cedar Conservation Farmers – $24,400

Rock River Regenerative Graziers – $30,757

Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group – $25,000

Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers – $30,800

Shell Lake, Yellow River Watershed Council – $13,200

South Kinni Farmer Led Watershed Council – $10,250

Tainter Creek Farmer-led Watershed Council – $24,400

Watershed Protection Committee of Racine County – $30,800

Western Wisconsin Conservation Council – $20,000

Yahara Pride Farms, Inc. – $20,000

Note: New groups marked with an asterisk *.

About the Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants

In 2021, groups in the program provided conservation practices on 978,881 acres, an increase from 798,221 acres in 2020. These farmer-led conservation efforts prevented 219,638 pounds of phosphorus and 342,163 tons of soil from leaving farm fields.

Including this recent round of funding, DATCP has awarded more than $5.2 million to 45 different groups across the state since the program started in 2015. Grant projects have focused on providing conservation education to farmers, conducting on-farm demonstrations and research, issuing incentive payments for implementing conservation practices, organizing field days, and gathering data on soil health and water quality.

Producer-led groups must work with a county land conservation department, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, non-profit conservation organization, or the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Funds cannot pay for real estate, loans, equipment, or lobbying, and the program places caps on the amount of funding that can be used for staff support to the groups. Each group must start with at least five farmers in the watershed.

For more information on producer-led watershed protection grants, visit DATCP's website.

