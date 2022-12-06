The brochure has been released for the 8th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference

SAE Media Group reports: The anticipated Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference returns in Budapest in 2023

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group proudly present the return of the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference for its 8th successful year in Budapest, Hungary the coming March 1 – 2, 2023. Online registration is open now!

As the only logistics conference specifically dedicated to the region, this is the critical forum where attendees will hear from senior officers, military logistics commanders, and industry experts who are brought together to discuss the modernisation and cooperation of defence logistics from the High North to the Black Sea.

The importance of defence logistics as a capability in its own right continues to grow with the increasing prevalence of systematic multilateral cooperation between armed forces and the continual development of new technologies with exciting logistics application.

Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2023 will create an event that will channel these developments and reflect the most pressing priorities of NATO allies and partners.

To find out more about the conference and key topics discussed please visit the website at: http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/PR2ein

Register now and save £200 until 16 December 2022!

The conference will be proudly chaired by Brigadier General István Filótás, Deputy Commander of the Modernization and Transformation Command from the Hungarian Defence Forces Command (HDF-C).

Some of the expert military speakers include:

• Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, Commander, NATO Joint Support and Enablement Command (JSEC)

• Brigadier General Liviu Marian Mazilu, Head of Logistics Directorate – J4, The Defence Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces

• Colonel Faith Chamberlain, Commander of the Defence Logistics Agency – Europe and Africa (DLA E&A), U.S. Department of Defense

• Colonel Jon West, Assistant Head of Sustainment, Futures Directorate – Military Capability Plans, British Army

And many more…

Visit the website at: http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/PR2ein and download the brochure to view the full speaker line-up.

8th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe

1 – 2 March 2023

Budapest, Hungary

http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/PR2ein

#DEFLOG

------- END -------

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.

