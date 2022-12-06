Cresco Labs Expands Retail Presence in Orlando, Florida

Cresco Labs CL CRLBF ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of its second dispensary in Orlando, Florida, located at 6690 W Colonial Dr. The new location is Cresco's 21st store to open in the Sunshine State and 55th nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005467/en/

"As we see one of the country's largest medical programs continue to expand to nearly 770,000 qualified patients, we're focused on growing our retail footprint in Florida to bring greater access to our branded products," said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder of Cresco Labs. "We're excited to serve new and current patients in Orlando and nearby communities in Orange County through our second store where they can find the same quality, trusted cannabis products enjoyed by our patients throughout the state."

Sunnyside W Orlando resides on State Road 50 along W Colonial Drive which travels from downtown Orlando to neighboring communities of Pine Hills, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Oakland. Cresco has another store in Fern Park.

The store will serve patients with a medical card issued by the state of Florida. Patients can place orders online through the Sunnyside.shop website or utilize next-day delivery. Orders can also be placed both in-store or via phone at 877-395-1009. Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10AM to 8PM, and Sunday, 10AM to 5PM.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005467/en/