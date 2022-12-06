Professor Dr. Matthias Dobbelstein joins BiondVax's Scientific Advisory Board

Jerusalem, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. BVXV, a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Professor Dr. med. Matthias Dobbelstein has been appointed a member of the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Professor Dobbelstein has served as Director of the Institute of Molecular Oncology at the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), Germany since 2005 and is also an Associate Member of the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences (MPI-NAT). He received his training as a physician at the University of Munich (LMU) and performed research as a virologist and cancer biologist at Princeton University (USA), the University of Marburg (Germany) and the University of Southern Denmark.

Professor Dobbelstein's research interests focus on principles of infections and cancer, including the application of anti-cancer drugs as antivirals, as well as alpaca-derived NanoAbs (nanosized antibodies also known as nanobodies and VHH antibodies) as therapeutics. His collaboration with Professor Dr. Dirk Görlich at MPI-NAT as highlighted in their 2021 EMBO Journal article titled "Neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by highly potent, hyperthermostable, and mutation-tolerant nanobodies" forms the scientific basis of BiondVax's exclusive license for development and commercialization of an innovative, self-administered, inhaled NanoAb for the treatment of COVID-19. As recently reported, a preclinical trial of the inhaled anti-COVID-19 NanoAbs demonstrated significantly milder illness and faster recovery in comparison to infected hamsters treated with inhaled placebo.

In addition, Professor Dobbelstein, together with Professor Görlich, is collaborating with BiondVax under a five-year strategic research agreement for the discovery, characterization and cloning of additional NanoAbs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, asthma and macular degeneration. BiondVax holds an exclusive option for exclusive licenses for development and commercialization of each of these NanoAbs.

Professor Ruth Arnon, head of BiondVax's SAB and The Paul Ehrlich Professor of Immunology at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Matthias' broad and relevant expertise to BiondVax's SAB. With his deep knowledge of molecular oncology, virology, and immunology, Matthias's unique cross-discipline expertise aligns well with BiondVax's mission to develop a pipeline of innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses."

Dr. Tamar Ben-Yedidia, BiondVax's Chief Science Officer, remarked, "We have been enjoying productive scientific cooperation with Professor Dobbelstein over the past year through our collaboration to develop his and Professor Görlich's translational NanoAb research into a drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19, which is currently being tested in a preclinical study. As previously disclosed, BiondVax and its scientific partners at MPI-NAT and UMG have decided that we will focus the next NanoAbs pipeline products on treatment of psoriasis and related skin autoimmune diseases and NanoAbs for the treatment of asthma. On behalf of BiondVax's executive team, I am pleased to welcome Matthias to our SAB and am confident his deep scientific and clinical knowledge will meaningfully contribute to further building BiondVax into an innovative multi-asset pharmaceutical company."

Professor Dr. Matthias Dobbelstein stated, "Throughout my collaboration with BiondVax's team over the past year, I have been impressed with the team's professionalism, expertise, creativity, and motivation to develop innovative pharmaceutical products. Our NanoAb collaboration is hopefully only the first step of BiondVax's drive towards developing and manufacturing a diverse pipeline of innovative technologies. I am pleased to join the company's scientific advisory board, a role through which I hope to contribute to the company's new growth."

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. BVXV is a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, BiondVax has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. www.biondvax.com .

