Nutritional Products International's Mike Myrthil Helps Health, Wellness & Beauty Brands Enter U.S. Market
Vice President of Operations Brings Expertise in Operations and Logistics to NPI Clients
During his career at NPI, Mike has gained in-depth knowledge of the Dietary Supplement, Functional Food, and Nutritional Beverage industries.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Myrthil, Vice President of Operations, will soon begin his 15th year at Nutritional Products International.
“I’ve known Mike since before he started working at NPI,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “It is gratifying to see how Mike has grown as a professional in the retail industry.
“During his career at NPI, Mike has gained in-depth knowledge of the Dietary Supplement, Functional Food, and Nutritional Beverage industries,” Gould said. “Earlier this year, I promoted Mike to vice president of operations, because of his understanding of global logistics and customs operations.”
Myrthil ensures the safe and fast transport of international shipments from NPI’s international clients.
“I am the point person with our clients,” Myrthil said. “I walk both domestic and international brands through every stage of the product launch or expansion.”
One of Myrthil’s key responsibilities is onboarding new products to the websites of retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart.com.
“There are a lot of details that need to meet Amazon’s or Walmart’s standards,” Myrthil said. “You have to ship products to them in a specific manner or they will be rejected.”
Mike’s work with NPI’s clients is part of Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which emphasizes cost-effectiveness and speed to market.
“I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system to streamline the product launch or expansion process,” Gould said. “Under NPI’s central command, we provide sales, logistics, marketing, and federal regulatory services.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky
