GSMI Offers a Unique Learning and Networking Platform at the SMSS Public Agencies and Government Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (“GSMI”), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will host the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit Public Agencies and Government Virtual Conference in an entirely digital format on Dec. 7-8, 2022.



The two-day conference will be jam-packed with 15 highly informative sessions showcasing experienced speakers and dynamic industry veterans who will offer attendees a radically fresh perspective on social media strategy targeted towards benefiting public agencies and government bodies.

This flagship event caters to professionals working in public agencies at varying levels of government, as well as in global governance and policy analysis, and offers attendees a comprehensive social media education experience and a world-leading platform to network with industry peers from across the world.

Key decision makers and industry professionals from a broad spectrum of sub-sectors will attend, including those in:

Public information

Public Affairs

Communications

Digital marketing and digital media

Emergency management

Social media

Web and content management

Community service

Education and outreach

Community Affairs

Public and media relations

Customer service

Digital engagement,

Press secretariats and administrative support



Attendees will learn about a variety of core concepts such as: shaping key strategies in social media and crisis communications, emerging technology practices including through the lens of AI, boosting organizational reputation and building highly active communities from the ground up. Speakers will also shed light on assessing and auditing social media initiatives in terms of humanizing public image management, growing your brand and bolstering positive characteristics such as transparency and authenticity.

The conference could not be more timely, as social media outreach becomes increasingly central to organizational strategy and public relations. Following the global pandemic, disruptions in supply chains, splintering target groups, slowing global GDP growth and shifting political and geopolitical priorities, the implementation of efficient and highly adaptable social media frameworks in the changing environment has become invaluable.

The event will feature engaging panel discussions, Thought Leader Spotlights and live presentations.

Presentations will cover a wide array of industry aspects, including Embracing the Comments Section: Navigating Customer Service, Trolls, & Negativity on Social Media by Jessie Brown , social media specialist at Iowa Department of Natural Resources; Using Canva like a Pro! delivered by Anndrea Harris , creative director at the City of Wichita Falls; Three Keys to Conquering Your Twitter Presence with Morgan Butler , public policy engagement and outreach manager at Twitter, among others.

Exciting and insights-packed panel discussions will be held on a wide array of subjects including A Framework for Building Your Brand Voice & Tone - Finding Your Agency's Balance Between Fun, Professional, and Authentic; How to Tie Social Strategy into Broader Communications Strategy and How to Operate at Maximum Output with a Small Team.

With a highly informative agenda, attendees will benefit from a rare opportunity to network directly with industry thought leaders, senior-level decision makers and global experts, while absorbing lessons at the very cutting edge of the sector to leverage their hidden strengths and build robust processes.

The event is an unmissable opportunity to hone your craft by learning from the best in the business, nurture your business competencies and forge career-long relationships with peers from across the country and globally within a seamless virtual forum.

Additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit Public Agencies and Government Virtual Conference can be found on the registration page . Alternatively, attendees can connect with Andrea Vargas .

About Global Strategic Management Institute

Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI) is a conference production company based in San Diego and San Francisco, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Reaching more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies, the company has been named one of San Diego’s Top 100 Emerging Companies for multiple years. GSMI events are known for sparking imagination as attendees are introduced to the tools that will take their careers to the next operational level.

