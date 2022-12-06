George Neagle Appointed President of New SYNLawn® Global Division

/EIN News/ -- DALTON, Ga., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of the greenest artificial turf on the planet, announced George Neagle has been appointed as the president of its new Global division. Neagle previously served as the executive vice president at SYNLawn overseeing the Americas division.

"Throughout his tenure as the executive vice president of SYNLawn, George has proven to be a results-driven leader with years of measurable success," said Jay Glasscock, CEO of Sport Group Americas, the parent company of SYNLawn. "George will lead continuous improvement processes in all areas while driving our global business growth. We look forward to expanding SYNLawn's international presence under the talented leadership of George."

As the president of SYNLawn Global, Neagle will be responsible for overseeing the new division's product strategy for international sales channels. He will also partner closely with colleagues from around the world to develop market strategies that drive profitable growth for the company.

Under Neagle's helm, SYNLawn Global will establish new distribution channels in Europe. The company will also host its first international conference for distributors in 2023.

"I am excited to take SYNLawn into its next phase of international growth," said Neagle. "I will ensure our new division achieves its primary goals and objectives by focusing on innovation, quality and sustainability."

Neagle has been an integral part of SYNLawn for the past two decades. He started his career with the company in 2003 as the first distributor in Nevada. Throughout his tenure, Neagle has overseen more than 300,000 residential and commercial installations, developed key partnerships with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the United Soybean Board (USB), expanded SYNLawn's retail presence, and facilitated the expansion of the distributor network to 120 locations across the Americas, including Canada and Central America.

Visit www.SYNLawn.com to learn more about SYNLawn's premium artificial grass and synthetic surfacing products.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the Greenest Turf on Earth. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands — AstroTurf ®, Rekortan ®, APT ® and Laykold ® — delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Georgia, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 300,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 300,000 installations in the United States and over 20 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com.

