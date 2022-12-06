Gunther Motor Company Donates $170,000 to Support South Florida

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunther Motor Company made $170,000 in donations to multiple charities and organizations providing mental health assistance for veterans and Hurricane Ian disaster relief.

The Gunther Motor Company Community Cares initiative recently partnered with Audacy to sponsor the "2022 Stars & Strings Concert" benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project and made a $60,000 donation to support veterans and mental health. "It was an honor to be part of this star-studded event to benefit our local veterans and help treat the often invisible wounds our serving men and women receive," said Joe Gunther, owner of Gunther Motor Company.

When Hurricane Ian devastated the region, Gunther Motor Company answered the call for relief by giving $50,000 to Samaritan's Purse through the National Christian Foundation and a matching $50,000 donation to Volunteer Florida.

Volunteer Florida's mission is to promote disaster resiliency and advocate for those needing water, food, housing, medical attention, and financial assistance. Gunther Motor Company's donation went towards helping to mobilize volunteers, promote disaster resiliency, and deliver the help communities need.

Gunther Motor Company Donation Details:

$60,000 - Wounded Warrior Project

$50,000 - Samaritan's Purse via National Christian Foundation

$50,000 - Volunteer Florida

$5,000 - Daytona Beach Fire Department

$5,000 - City of New Smyrna Beach

While providing financial support, Gunther Motor Company also helped individuals who had difficulty finding automobiles after losing their homes and vehicles to the hurricane.

James Gunther personally delivered a purchased vehicle to Margaret Veneigh, who said, "They were absolutely wonderful to work with. Especially at a time when we were completely devastated and short on cars. Not all dealers were eager to work with those of us experiencing the loss of our vehicles, but Gunther came through, and I really appreciate it."

Gunther Motor Company was proud to make separate $5000 donations to the Daytona Beach Fire Department and the City of New Smyrna Beach.

About Gunther Motor Company

Gunther Motor Company is a family-owned and operated automotive group with car dealerships throughout South Florida. With over 50 years in the industry, Gunther Motor Company prides itself on being a significant employer and reliable fixture in the community that provides attentive service and a family-friendly environment.

Contact Information:

Giovanni Velez

Marketing Director

gvelez@iman.agency

(954) 510 4809



Related Images











Image 1: Gunther Motor Company Donation to Daytona Fire Department









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment