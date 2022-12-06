Submit Release
True Tickets Brings Secure Digital Ticketing to America's Premier Active Adult Retirement Community, The Villages

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital ticketing platform True Tickets today announces its partnership with The Villages as the official digital ticket delivery partner for sunny Central Florida’s premier active adult retirement community. With seamless integration into the Tessitura Network’s CRM system, True Tickets offers secure, contactless digital ticketing and control over how each ticket is transacted and managed. 

The Villages is a collection of quaint retirement neighborhoods located in the heart of Florida nestled between two beautiful coastlines, ports of travel, and theme parks. It ranks as America’s top-selling, master planned community for active adults who are 55 years old and over. In 2020, The Villages was recognized for the 11th consecutive year as the number one active adult community in the United States. 

Recently, True Tickets unveiled rules-based ticket sharing, a best-in-class solution that empowers event organizers to create and assign rules related to the sharing of digital tickets, creating a chain of custody for each ticket and making enforcement of terms and conditions much easier. True Tickets’ secure contactless digital ticketing service offers added value in enabling The Villages to know who is engaging with their experiences in order to best be able to serve the broader community. 

“We are very excited to partner with The Villages. What is incredibly validating for our company is that this partnership demonstrates True Tickets is solving a very focused problem around identity and accountability in ticketing that impacts a very broad set of organizations,” says True Tickets co-founder and CEO Matt Zarracina. 

About True Tickets
True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that can be tailored to a venue’s specific needs. Whether through its IBM blockchain-enabled service built with secondary market distribution in mind or its single-channel delivery service, True Tickets’ business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, entertainment, and more to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons’ experience.

For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn


Media contact:
Crystal Henderson
The Press House
crystal@thepresshouse.com

Primary Logo

