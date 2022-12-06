Submit Release
Worcester Dental Voted Best Dentist in Central Mass for 4th time!

/EIN News/ -- Worcester, MA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Worcester Dental is pleased to announce they have been voted ‘Best Dentist in Central Mass’ in the Worcester Telegram & Gazette 2022 contest. This is the fourth time Worcester Dental has been honored to receive this award. They have previously been recognized as “Best Dentist in Worcester” in a Worcester Magazine Contest as well.

“What an honor it is to receive this award as it comes from our patients voting for us in the poll. We are truly grateful to have such amazing patients that would recognize our dental practice once again,” states Worcester Dental Associates Owner, Dr. Thomas Unger.

About Worcester Dental Associates

Worcester Dental Associates offers a full range of general & cosmetic dental services to help their patients achieve the perfect smile. Founded in 1950, Worcester Dental is full service dental office conveniently located at 88 Pleasant Street in downtown Worcester, Massachusetts. They utilize the latest dental technology and techniques to offer the best preventive care and dental treatments available. Worcester Dental has been voted Best Dentist in Worcester and Best Dentist in Central Mass.

For more information about Worcester Dental, please visit: https://www.worcesterdental.net

Worcester Dental Associates
88 Pleasant Street
Worcester
MA 01609
United States

(508) 798-0627

https://www.worcesterdental.net

