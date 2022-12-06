Newly Launched Anagram Announces Expanded Leadership Team of Industry Veterans & Performance Branding Leaders

Media Veterans Kristen Abramo and Keisha Andrews Join Anagram to Lead Agency and Client Services for a Growing Client Roster, Alongside Newly Announced Executive Lineup

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anagram , a new independent media agency, today announced that Kristen Abramo and Keisha Andrews have joined the company as the Managing Director and VP, Head of Media, respectively. These new hires have been made alongside the appointment and expansion of the leadership team at the recently launched Anagram, with the addition of Seinn Schlidt , Sandra Abi-Rashed , and Jordan Galbraith .



The appointment and expansion of Anagram’s leadership team arrive on the heels of the company’s recent launch to help brands thrive in a changing media landscape. This newly assembled team comes from traditional and digital media backgrounds, furthering the ethos of Anagram, which is to truly understand consumers and meet them across all stages and media touch points across the customer journey.

“In establishing Anagram as a leader in evidence-based marketing, finding the best leaders with deep expertise in performance, brand building, and decision science was absolutely essential,” said Raquel Rosenthal, CEO at Anagram. “With a passionate leader like Kristen Abramo at the helm, I’m confident that Anagram is well positioned to scale strategically.”

As more digital agencies focus on performance and the bottom of the funnel, Anagram helps brands move past the plateaus facing their branding and performance efforts and takes a full-funnel approach. Today, agencies with both traditional and digital media chops are better positioned to drive sustainable growth for brands.

Anagram’s leadership team has been stacked with agency veterans known for turning deep human understanding into evidence-based marketing strategies that create uncommonly human connections between humans and brands. Anagram’s executive bench now includes:

Kristen Abramo | As Managing Director, Kristen will leverage her extensive media agency experience in both digital and offline media to drive media and communications strategy and achieve positive brand health and business results for Anagram’s suite of clients. Kristen joins Anagram, where she previously served as the Managing Director at Havas Media Group.

| As Managing Director, Kristen will leverage her extensive media agency experience in both digital and offline media to drive media and communications strategy and achieve positive brand health and business results for Anagram’s suite of clients. Kristen joins Anagram, where she previously served as the Managing Director at Havas Media Group. Keisha Andrews | VP, Head of Media, Keisha will oversee the media team, blending the expertise of strategic planning, media planning, and media buying to bring clients customized communication strategies and tactical deployment solutions. Keisha previously served as SVP at Sanders/Wingo and a VP at LatinWorks.

| VP, Head of Media, Keisha will oversee the media team, blending the expertise of strategic planning, media planning, and media buying to bring clients customized communication strategies and tactical deployment solutions. Keisha previously served as SVP at Sanders/Wingo and a VP at LatinWorks. Seinn Schlidt | Serving as VP, Head of Strategy, Seinn brings expertise and experience in building brands and driving measurable performance through digital media. Before joining Anagram, Seinn held account and strategy roles at J. Walter Thompson and Havas/Fullsix.

| Serving as VP, Head of Strategy, Seinn brings expertise and experience in building brands and driving measurable performance through digital media. Before joining Anagram, Seinn held account and strategy roles at J. Walter Thompson and Havas/Fullsix. Sandra Abi-Rashed | Sandra is the VP, Head of Client Services at Anagram, leveraging her extensive experience in digital media, marketing, and publishing. Sandra previously held roles at L’Oreal, Hearst, and TVA Publishing.

| Sandra is the VP, Head of Client Services at Anagram, leveraging her extensive experience in digital media, marketing, and publishing. Sandra previously held roles at L’Oreal, Hearst, and TVA Publishing. Jordan Galbraith | Jordan is the VP of Performance Media, overseeing performance and shopper marketing. Jordan is the co-founder of the advertising network React2Media and most recently served as the managing director for Responsive Media Tech Services.



“This is an exciting time to join Anagram and to be at the forefront of maximizing business outcomes by putting humans at the center of every media investment,” said Kristen Abramo, Managing Director of Anagram. ”Among the many reasons I joined Anagram is the company’s commitment to its clients and to driving performance while optimizing for the future. I’m looking forward to building on Anagram’s success thus far and working alongside a talented team with a passion for connecting humans and brands.”

About Anagram

Anagram is a full-service media agency evolving how humans and brands connect to augment growth. We mix human understanding with evidence-based marketing to help brands navigate today’s fragmented media world. Part of ISPD, Anagram specializes in strategy, connections planning, media services, and measurement. Find Anagram online at anagramhq.com.

