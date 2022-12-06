Global Comic Book Market to Reach USD 12.3 Billion by 2028 at a 10.10% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value)

The global comic book market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2021 to USD 12.3 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period.

The global comic book market is expected to grow strongly, reaching USD 12.3 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Comic Book Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Digital and Non-Digital), By Format (Hard Copy, E-Books, and Audiobook), By Genre (Science-Fiction, Manga, Superhero, Non-fiction, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 6.9 billion and USD 12.3 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period.

Image Comics debuted Supermassive Comic with Radiant Black, a new superhero who debuted in 2021

In August 2022, Frankenstein: New World, a new comic book, was released, according to Dark Horse Media, LLC . Dark Horse Comics' well-known character Hellboy has included Frankenstein, and fans of the Hellboy universe are increasingly asking for the comic.

Market Overview

Comic books are specific periodicals that utilize still images, serialized, and brief prose to tell a story. Comic books are designed to be quickly read due to their condensed lengths and emphasis on pictures. The market for comic books has been fueled by important factors like increasing money and interest and ongoing format advancements that have improved the reading experience overall. Additionally, comic books are becoming more and more popular in both developed and developing countries. The majority of Americans read these books every month. The popularity of comic books increased significantly in 2021, with sales increasing by almost 70% compared to the combined sales of 2018 and 2019, according to a report by Comicsbeat.

Growth Factor

Use of Digital Technology to Promote Consumption of Comic Content

The comics industry is increasingly adopting digital technologies, which greatly impacts the explosive growth of comic book content consumption. This results from consumers having greater access to their preferred comics globally, thanks to digital technology. For instance, according to Eudicom data, Italy published 609 digital comics in 2020, up 63% from 2019. Additionally, the growing percentage of kids who own smartphones is likely to increase the popularity of digital comics. Over half of American youngsters now own smartphones, according to survey data published by National Public Radio in October 2019, indicating there is a large market for digital comic content in the country.

Availability of Numerous Alternatives for the Entertainment Industry is Limiting Market Growth

Today, comics are a massive industry that is a source of inspiration for many creative endeavors. Commercial mediators in an environment where significant investments are needed to transform a comic into a cross-media success, Disney have become crucial copyright holders.Owning the copyright ensures complete control over all aspects of its monetization. However, on a commercial scale, this is not the only path to success that is limiting growth.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Comic Book Market Report

Marvel Entertainment, LLC (U.S.)

Dark Horse Media, LLC (U.S.)

Image Comics (U.S.)

D.C. Entertainment (S.)

Archie Comics (U.S.)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Akita Publishing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Futabasha Publishers Ltd. (Japan)

Rebellion (U.K.)

DMG Entertainment (U.S.)

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the comic book market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in February 2022, with the premiere of Inferno Girl Red and the first appearance of Rogue Sun, Image Comics' Supermassive Comic debuted with the burgeoning new character Radiant Black in 2021. With this release, the corporation expands its global fan base while showcasing the future of its superhero universe.

Notable Industry Development

July 2020: Marvel Entertainment acquired the Alien and Predator Franchise House from Dark Horse Comics to produce comics based on the alien and predator movies.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.10% 2028 Value Projection 12.3 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 6.9 billion Historical Data for 2018 - 2021 Segments covered By Type, By Format, By Genre and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Segmentation of Global Comic Book Market

Global Comic Book Market – By Type

Digital

Non-Digital

Global Comic Book Market – By Format

Hard Copy

E-Books

Audiobook

Global Comic Book Market – By Genre

Science-Fiction

Manga

Superhero

Non-fiction

Others

Regional Overview





Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest comic book market share over the forecast period. Local publishers dominate the area, and it is predicted that there will be an increase in demand for foreign comic books. However, because so many different languages are spoken in this area, there is a higher demand for books written in regional languages than for books written in English. Due to the widespread use of high-speed Internet in the nations in this region, e-book demand is also rising.

Further Report Findings

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global comic book market share in the coming years. The region's market will experience tremendous growth over the anticipated timeframe due to the popularity of anime among domestic and foreign readers in Japan.

Consumer e-commerce sales generated USD 163 billion in Japan, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and USD 1,361 billion in China.



In Europe, the growth in this region is primarily driven by rising manufacturing output in E.U. nations. According to Aldus, 3,000–4,000 new comic book titles are created annually in Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.



