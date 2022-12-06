Turntide Technologies Expands Global Leadership Team With New Transport General Manager Mark Cox

/EIN News/ -- Former Eaton executive to lead growth of Turntide’s suite of world-class battery and powertrain components to decarbonize commercial and industrial transport segments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies Inc. (“Turntide”), developer of breakthrough sustainability and electrification technologies, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Mark Cox as the general manager of its transport business unit. Turntide transport provides commercial vehicle OEMs with electrification systems to accelerate the shift from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs).



“We are seeing more alignment between governments and businesses to accelerate the transition to EVs in commercial settings. This is a significant step towards decarbonization and meeting 2050 emissions goals,” said Ryan Morris, chairman and CEO of Turntide. “As we enter this period of increased focus and demand, Mark’s proven leadership skills and deep engineering knowledge will be fundamental to the growth and expansion of our electrification solutions in key global markets.”

The transport industry represents approximately 17% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. The sector was a top priority for global leaders meeting at COP27 with more than 60 countries signing the Global Memorandum of Understanding (Global MOU) on Zero-Emission Medium-and Heavy-Duty Vehicles, an international agreement supporting a path to 100% new zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle (MHDV) sales by 2040.

“OEMs face significant challenges as their markets shift to electrification. They must demonstrate electric versions of their products in parallel with maintaining legacy combustion-based vehicles,” said Cox. “I am excited to lead Turntide’s transport business unit at a time when every OEM needs to step up their transition efforts. We understand the complexity of redesigning commercial vehicles for electrification and with decades of experience, we can help make the transition smoother and faster.”

Based in Gateshead, England, Cox joins Turntide from global power management company Eaton Corporation, where he was the vice president of innovation and commercial strategy. He led product, engineering, marketing, and commercial growth for the $1.2 billion industrial controls and protection business group, also leading technology-oriented M&A that aligned with the core business.

Cox also brings a wealth of leadership experience from a 20-year career in the semiconductor industry at Analog Devices (ADI) in Boston, MA, where he was responsible for ADI's embedded processing platform. Cox also led ADI's ‘Internet-of-Things’ business and served as general manager of its $950M consumer business.

Cox holds an MSc in System Level Integration from the University of Edinburgh and a BEng in Electrical Engineering from the University of Glasgow, Scotland.

Turntide’s suite of electrification components, including batteries, inverters, motors, pumps, and thermal components, are currently in use in a broad range of vehicle types, including off-highway construction and agricultural vehicles, material handling, trucks, buses, 2-, 3-, and 4-wheel passenger and last-mile delivery vehicles, marine, rail, and hypercars.

Turntide brings more than 60 years of electrification expertise and technologies to its long-term relationships with high-profile customers, including Hitachi Rail, Limach, RS Sailing, Snorkel, and JCB, among others.

Turntide Technologies Inc. invents and scales breakthrough technologies to accelerate electrification and sustainable operations for energy-intensive industries. Turntide’s integrated, open systems support commercial and industrial vehicles, building operations, and agriculture to optimize how the world uses energy. Turntide enables companies to lead their industries by attacking energy waste at every level and operating smarter for accelerated growth. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

