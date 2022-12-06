3D House Construction market will grow from USD 42.6 million in 2021 to USD 83.9 million by 2029 : GreyViews

3D House Construction Market Size By Construction Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding, and Others), By Type (Concrete, Metal, Composite, and Others), By End-User (Infrastructure and Building), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the 3D House Construction market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the 3D House Construction market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the Construction Method, type, and end-user. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global 3D House Construction market are Yingchuang Building Technique, COBOD International A/S, Apis Cor, XtreeE, WASP S.r.l, CyBe Construction, MX3D, Contour Crafting Corp, ICON Technology, Inc, SIKA AG, Construction 3D, Monolite UK, Betabram, Rohaco, Imprimerie AG, Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology, Total Kustom, Spetsavia, and, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide 3D House Construction market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

By layer-by-layer printing concrete, polymer, or other materials on a 3D printer, 3D Construction creates construction components or entire buildings. The most common form of printer extrudes concrete back and forth using a robotic arm. Two further 3D printing techniques are powder binding and additive welding. Design flexibility is one of the most intriguing features of 3D printing. Complex designs that would be impossible, expensive, or labor-intensive to make using conventional construction techniques can be created by architects. Undoubtedly one of the most disruptive developments to appear in the last 20 years is the arrival of 3D printing. 3D printing in building has grown significantly since Professor Behrokh Khoshnevis of the University of South Carolina's initial, optimistic attempt to print a wall. In addition, 3D printing is widely employed in many different fields, including engineering, aviation, and healthcare. The technological development of the construction industry has lain inactive for several decades. However, as more stakeholders become aware of this technology's potential, 3D printing has become extremely popular in the building industry. This has significantly fueled the market for 3D printing in building over time.

Scope of 3D House Construction Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered By Construction Method, By Type By End-User, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Yingchuang Building Technique, COBOD International A/S, Apis Cor, XtreeE, WASP S.r.l, CyBe Construction, MX3D, Contour Crafting Corp, ICON Technology, Inc, SIKA AG, Construction 3D, Monolite UK, Betabram, Rohaco, Imprimerie AG, Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology, Total Kustom, Spetsavia, and, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The extrusion method segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The construction method segment is extrusion, powder bonding, and others. The extrusion method segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to continue growing at the fastest CAGR and hold onto its top spot for the duration of the forecast. One of the additive manufacturing processes used for prototyping, modeling, and production applications is extrusion 3D printing, also known as fused deposition modeling. The on-site building often employs the extrusion-based technique. It permits the use of conventional building materials including plaster, geopolymer, concrete, and cement.

The concrete segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The type includes basic concrete, metal, composite, and others. The concrete segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to its ability to decrease cost, labor, and time while increasing overall productivity, 3D concrete printing is becoming a more and more popular alternative to traditional concrete construction. The standard concrete formwork requires highly skilled personnel, according to the research done by AM and BigRep, and as a result, the cost of the process can account for up to 60% of the project's total cost. However, it is possible to produce double-curved surfaces and organic geometry, among others, at a fraction of the cost by using 3D-printed concrete formworks.

Building segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The end-user segment includes infrastructure and building. Buildings are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Construction in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors is included in the building category. For the purpose of building homes utilizing 3D printing technology, numerous construction businesses are forming agreements with 3D printer suppliers. For instance, in March 2021, construction technology company ICON and 3Strands partnered. With the help of this agreement, the previous business intended to use ICON's 3D printing technology to build two- to four-bedroom homes in Texas, one of the states' fastest-growing cities.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the 3D House Construction include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The rich potential in the construction sector in the Asia Pacific region can be credited for the significant market share and regional expansion. Furthermore, the technology will likely gain substantial traction during the forecast period as the region establishes itself as a global manufacturing powerhouse. Popular nations like China and Japan have the ability to present several prospects for cutting-edge and established technology, including 3D printing in construction.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's 3D house construction market size was valued at USD 3.1 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2029.

The market is expanding in the nation due to many market participants' soaring investment chances in 3D printing. The market is expanding as a result of the robust demand from the infrastructure and building industries.

China

China 3D house constructions’ market size was valued at USD 4.5 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.2 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2029. The nation is the most significant market for building using 3D printing due to the presence of numerous producers. The growth is also related to the significant demand for 3D printed infrastructure and building materials.

India

India's 3D house construction market size was valued at USD 3.8 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.2 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2029. The need for 3D house construction is anticipated to significantly increase in the nation as a result of the growing population, increasing consumer expenditure, and advancements in the construction sector.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing use of 3D printing in the construction industry.

