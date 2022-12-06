Worldwide Demand for Calcium Nitrate Is Predicted to Increase at A 4.9% CAGR, Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Fertilizers to Promulgate Growth: Fact.MR Study

Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Growing Use of Eco-Friendly Fertilizers Are Expected To Drive The Demand For Calcium Nitrate In The Agriculture Industry

Growing world population and rising agricultural activity have resulted in high demand for fertilizers and this is expected to prominently influence calcium nitrate market development over the coming years. Rising demand for wastewater treatment and increasing construction activity across the world are also expected to favor market growth potential in the future. The United States, Germany, China, India, Canada, Japan, and Brazil are expected to be prominent countries that could prove to be bankable markets for calcium nitrate suppliers over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global calcium nitrate market in 2022 stands at US$ 12.8 billion.

Over the next ten years, demand for calcium nitrate is set to increase at 4.9% CAGR.

By 2032-end, the market for calcium nitrate is estimated to be valued at US$ 20.7 billion.

Increasing demand for fertilizers, rising use of wastewater treatment chemicals, increasing demand for concrete admixtures, and rising use of calcium nitrate in chemical industries are key factors that drive market growth.

Demand for calcium nitrate in Canada is anticipated to rise at 4.1% CAGR.

Availability of alternatives is expected to have a restraining effect on overall market development.

In 2022, the United States market is valued at US$ 2.5 billion.

The China calcium nitrate market is set to expand at 5.8% CAGR.

From 2022 to 2032, demand for fertilizers is slated to increase at a 5.4% CAGR.





Key Companies Profiled

Yara International ASA

GFS Chemicals

San Corporation

Uralchem

Sasol Ltd.

Wenton Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd.

Agrium Inc.

Sterling Chemicals

Jiaocheng Sanxi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Haifa Group

ADOB

Nutrien Ltd.

SQM S.A.





Regional Market Overview

The market for calcium nitrate in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be a highly lucrative one and is expected to maintain a dominant stance across the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the presence of a robust agricultural sector in countries such as India and China. Moreover, increasing investments in infrastructure development and supportive government initiatives to boost industrialization and urbanization are also expected to promote calcium nitrate market development in the future.

A more detailed and in-depth analysis of trends affecting major and minor regions has been discussed in this brand-new calcium nitrate market survey by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Key Segments Covered in Calcium Nitrate Industry Research

By Product Type: Liquid Melt Crystals

By Application: Fertilizers Waste Water Treatment Concrete Explosives Refrigerants Other Applications

By Process: Limestone with Nitric Acid Phosphate Rock with Nitric Acid Ammonium Nitrate with Calcium Hydroxide

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global calcium nitrate market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (liquid, melt, crystals), application (fertilizers, wastewater treatment, concrete, explosives, refrigerants, other applications), and process (limestone with nitric acid, phosphate rock with nitric acid, ammonium nitrate with calcium hydroxide), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

