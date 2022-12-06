Veritext Legal Solutions Announces CLE-Xtreme Day 2022

Company brings legal professionals access to four CLEs – all in one day – with general and ethics CLE credits available

/EIN News/ -- LIVINGSTON, N.J., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company is offering four different CLEs, including the debut of its all-new CLE on Groundbreaking Video Technology, during the company’s CLE-Xtreme Day taking place on December 9, 2022.



Legal Tech Lab was first created last year due to popular demand from paralegals and attorneys. It provides practical, hands-on, step-by-step education on the technologies developed for conducting remote proceedings, managing exhibits and creating video clips. This CLE offers one general CLE credit and takes place at noon EST.

Social Media: Discovery, Ethics, Evidence & Sanctions shows how social media can blur the lines between private and public information and what risks law firms need to be aware of associated with social networking. This CLE offers one ethics credit and takes place at 1:30 pm EST.

Let’s Get Technical: Data Security Ethics will bring awareness to the security challenges and rewards associated with burgeoning legal technologies. From securely connecting to a deposition in real time, to tips on ways to shield your data from hackers, this webinar will provide all this and more. This CLE offers one ethics credit and takes place at 3:00 pm EST.

Groundbreaking Video Technology: From Advanced Webcams to Detecting Deep Fakes showcases how litigators can leverage AV evidence more effectively in their cases. From gathering video evidence to creating clips for trial, this session will explore the latest cutting-edge video technology available. This CLE offers one general CLE credit and takes place at 4:30 pm EST.

“We understand how busy legal professionals are and how hard it can be to fit in their CLE requirements,” states Valerie Berger, senior VP of marketing and communications for Veritext. “We created CLE-Xtreme to help with this and allow legal professionals to get access to cutting-edge educational topics while earning CLE credits – all in one day. We also are offering a mix of general and ethics credits to help them get everything they need in one place. This has been a program that has been incredibly sought-after in previous years, and we are thrilled to offer it to the legal community once again.”

For more information or to register for these CLEs, visit https://www.veritext.com/cle-xtreme/.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753