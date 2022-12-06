Verizon brings high-speed fiber internet to more Massachusetts customers

Verizon Home Internet expands Fios footprint across the Commonwealth, including in Worcester, Brockton and Lowell, among other communities

/EIN News/ -- WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its continued investment in Massachusetts, Verizon is bringing high-speed fiber internet to customers across the state, including Worcester, Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville. The latest Verizon Home Internet expansion is expected to make Verizon's 100% fiber optic network available to over 70,000 additional homes and businesses in the Bay State.



“Verizon is focused on delivering broadband internet service, and the major economic benefits associated with it, to the people of Massachusetts,” said Kevin Service, Senior Vice President of Wireline Network Operations for Verizon. “From Fios to 5G Home, more Verizon customers than ever across the Bay State have access to high-speed internet to fuel how they work, live and play.”

“Fios benefits Worcester residents as they continue to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic by offering fast and reliable network connectivity at a time when we continue to rely on online services to function remotely,” said Worcester Mayor, Joseph Petty.

In 2021, Verizon invested $750 million in its wireline and wireless networks in Massachusetts and currently employs more than 5,000 people in the state. Despite the impact of the COVID pandemic, Verizon deployed over 1,000 miles of fiber (the equivalent of running fiber between Boston and Chicago) in connection with this expansion.

Blazing fast network and services and no data caps



Verizon’s all-fiber network will deliver our award-winning Fios broadband service with wired speeds of up to 940 Mbps downstream / 880 Mbps upstream and no data caps. Customers who subscribe to Fios broadband service will have access to a wide range of Fios service plans that deliver at least 300 Mbps for both downloads and uploads starting at just $25 per month with auto pay and select 5G mobile plans1.

In addition, those who qualify for the Federal Communication Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program in partnership with the Verizon Forward Program can get free Verizon Home Internet with no upfront fees, annual contracts, equipment charges or data caps.

Verizon has won multiple awards for both our technology and our customer service. Fios has been rated #1 in speed and reliability 12 years in a row, and is more likely than Comcast, Spectrum, Optimum, and Cox to be recommended by customers to friends and family.

5G is wicked awesome

Verizon is offering even more home and business internet options in Boston and Springfield, MA, delivering the fastest speeds at unbeatable prices.

Over 1 million consumer and business customers now have access to Verizon’s fixed wireless offerings, making it the fastest growing part of the business.

To sign up, plug in your address at verizon.com/home or verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and see what service is available.

With Verizon Forward and the Affordable Connectivity Program , eligible households can receive free home internet with Verizon Forward.Or, customers with an existing premium unlimited plan can get 5G Home, Fios 300 Mbps, or LTE Home for $25/mo with Auto Pay. And it’s the gift that keeps on giving since those who sign up now will be locked in at that price for 10 years2.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.



1.For existing One Unlimited for iPhone, 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan customers who then add and maintain a Fios 300 Mbps plan. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req'd. Add'l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Other terms may apply. Wired speeds advertised. Wireless speeds may vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See Verizon.com/yourspeed for more info. 10-year price guarantee: Offer valid thru 1.4.23 for new Verizon Home Internet ("VHI") households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 180 days. Applies only to the then current base monthly rate exclusive of any other charges, such as equipment charges, discounts or promotions, including the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the Verizon Forward Program.

2. Offer valid thru 1.4.23 for new Verizon Home Internet (”VHI”) households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 180 days. Applies only to the then current base monthly rate exclusive of any other charges, such as equipment charges, discounts or promotions, including the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the Verizon Forward Program.

Media contact:

Ilya Hemlin

908.227.0536

ilya.hemlin@verizon.com

Caroline Brooks

908.809.2678

caroline.brooks@verizon.com



