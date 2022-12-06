Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,700 in the last 365 days.

PingCAP Named a Strong Performer among Translytical Data Platforms by Independent Research Firm

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP, the leading distributed SQL database provider, today announced it has been named a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2022 report by Forrester Research, Inc., a leading independent research and advisory firm. The report’s findings were based on a 26-criteria evaluation of the 15 vendors that Forrester identified as the most significant Translytical Data platform providers.

The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2022 report observed that, "Translytical platforms are next-generation data platforms that are built on a single database engine to support multiple data types and data models. They are designed to support transactional, operational, and analytical workloads without sacrificing data integrity, performance, and analytics scale.” The adoption of these platforms continues to show strong growth in order to support new and emerging business cases.

PingCAP received the highest possible score in the Customer Deployment criterion. As the report notes, “PingCAP is a good fit for customers that need a MySQL-compatible translytical platform that delivers good performance for intense transactional applications.” According to the report, “Reference customers said…’PingCAP has the best customer support. Overall, we are very satisfied with [PingCAP's TiDB]. It’s compatible with MySQL, which minimizes our migration workload.”

“We believe Forrester’s inclusion of PingCAP in its new report reflects the strong performance and sophistication of PingCAP’s TiDB solution as well as our rapid growth as a company,” said Max Liu, CEO and Co-founder of PingCAP. “We will continue to expand our product offerings to meet our customers’ current and future needs. This month, we introduced Serverless Tier on TiDB Cloud, a fully managed self-driving HTAP database service that enables developers to deploy their infrastructure at scale in the most cost-efficient way without managing server infrastructure.”

Today, PingCAP has been adopted by more than 3,000 customers around the world. As a cloud-native, distributed SQL database, TiDB powers modern business cases, and provides real-time insights into scalable operational data. TiDB features:

  • Horizontal scalability, either in or out
  • Financial-grade high availability
  • Real-time Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing
  • Cloud-native design with flexible scalability, reliability, and security
  • Ease of deployment, with Forrester’s highest possible score (5.0)

To download a complimentary copy of “The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2022” report, click here.

About PingCAP
Founded in 2015, PingCAP is an enterprise-grade software service provider committed to delivering an open-source, cloud-native, one-stop database solution for growth-oriented clients to focus on their business priorities. PingCAP's flagship product, TiDB, is an open-source, distributed Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, high availability, and MySQL compatibility. For more information, visit www.pingcap.com.

Contact: pr@pingcap.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

PingCAP Named a Strong Performer among Translytical Data Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.