Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Valworx Announce Partnership for Experimental Rocket Project

/EIN News/ -- CORNELIUS, N.C., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to supply actuated valves for the school's Deneb project.

Deneb is an ambitious student-led project with the goal of launching a liquid rocket that can reach the edge of space, an altitude of 100km (the Karman Line).

"Embry-Riddle has long been recognized as a leader in higher aviation education, and we're excited to play a part in helping the next generation of aerospace leaders literally aim high," said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx and Embry-Riddle alumnus.

The valves will be used for the fuel and oxidizer feed systems for the liquid oxygen/kerosene-powered flight vehicle.

"Our students are developing rocket systems using techniques and equipment they will see in industry after they graduate," said Dr. Elliott Bryner, Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Director of the Propulsion Laboratory and Rocket Test Complex. "The knowledge and experience that they gain in these projects prepares them to contribute and excel after graduation. Partnerships between Embry-Riddle and companies like Valworx make projects like Deneb possible."

The test is currently scheduled to take place in spring 2023.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation, and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty.

Valworx-brand products are known, trusted and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers' expectations for price, delivery, and performance.

For more info., visit www.valworx.com, follow us on Twitter (@valworxvalves) and https://www.facebook.com/valworxvalves.

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is the world's largest, most comprehensive institution specializing in aviation, aviation business, aerospace, engineering and STEM-related degree programs. A fully accredited university, Embry-Riddle is also a major research center, seeking solutions to real-world problems in partnership with the aerospace industry, other universities and government agencies. A nonprofit, independent institution, Embry-Riddle offers more than 100 associate's, bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degree programs in its colleges of Arts & Sciences, Aviation, Business, Engineering and Security & Intelligence. The university educates students at residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Prescott, Ariz., through its Worldwide Campus with approximately 110 locations globally, and through online programs. In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Embry-Riddle Worldwide the nation's No. 1 provider of online bachelor's degree programs and undergraduate online programs for veterans.

For more information, visit www.embryriddle.edu, follow us on Twitter (@EmbryRiddle) and facebook.com/EmbryRiddleUniversity.

Contact Information:

Caroline Crowe

Strategic Account Manager

sales@valworx.com

704-987-9803



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment