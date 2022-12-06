Cloud Compliance Market Analysis by Product Types & Applications , Top Players, Regions & Market Overview

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need for compliance automation in large enterprises is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 22.57 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.6%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Cloud Compliance Market,’ published by Emergen Research, is a vivid presentation of the global Cloud Compliance market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts’ observations. It features insightful qualitative and quantitative assessments of the Cloud Compliance industry, gathering industry-verified data from the value chain analysis. The report, additionally, examines the prevailing trends in the market, along with the macro- and micro-economic indicators.

Businesses commonly utilise a range of products in numerous cloud environments, each with a unique set of security restrictions, as they grow. Security teams employ tools like Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) to protect cloud infrastructure. However, this tactic creates problems with integration and visibility. Due of how interconnected and dependant everything is, security problems and vulnerabilities are difficult to spot and fix. Therefore, the organisations need a single solution to address these issues and improve their overall security posture. The functionalities of various cloud security products like CSPM, CWPP, and CASB are integrated into a platform for cloud security called Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). It promises to serve modern organisations with workloads that are cloud-native.

Key Highlights From the Report

The software segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The fact that cloud compliance software is hosted off-site, either by the vendor or a third party, eliminates the need for on-site installation and configuration. Cloud compliance software's initial setup is swift, especially when compared to on-premises solutions.

The audit & compliance management segment is expected to register a substantial revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Industry norms and governing laws are getting stricter as technology becomes more and more pervasive. Compliance management is essential since non-compliance can result in monetary and legal penalties, security lapses, and harm to a company's reputation.

Global Cloud Compliance Market – Table of Contents:

Emergen Research has segmented the cloud compliance market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Services

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Threat Detection & Remediation

Visibility & Risk Assessment

Audit & Compliance Management

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Government

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Cloud Compliance market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Outlook:

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Cloud Compliance market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run.

Check Point, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, AT & T, Microsoft Corporation, Sophos, Broadcom, Qualys, Oracle, and Nutanix.

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

